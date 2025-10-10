October 10, 2025 6:29 PM हिंदी

Consumption, NBFCs, pharma to surge due to GST reforms, rate cut possible in Dec: Report

Consumption, NBFCs, pharma to surge due to GST reforms, rate cut possible in Dec: Report

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Consumption theme, NBFCs and pharmaceuticals sectors are expected to surge due to GST reforms, and the festive season will boost demand in autos, consumer durables, FMCG, and broader discretionary segments, a report said on Friday.

Axis Mutual Fund, in a report, said that it maintains an overweight position on the consumption, NBFCs and pharmaceuticals.

The fund house predicted a high probability of a 25 bps rate cut in December, with an additional 25 basis-point cut possible in February if the tariff impasse continues.

Axis MF said that the GST rate cut is expected to boost replacement demand and accelerate premiumisation in the automotive sector. Axis MF informed that it raised its exposure in automobiles and remains positive on retail, hospitality, renewable, capex, power transmission, defense, travel and tourism sectors.

"We also remain constructive on other consumer discretionary plays—especially in retail, hospitality, and travel & tourism—which are poised to gain from strengthening domestic momentum and festive season demand," the fund house said.

Valuations have declined from recent peaks, and India's premium over emerging markets has dropped to levels not seen in four to five years. However, the market continues to rank as one of the most expensive globally, only trailing the US, according to the fund house.

The fund house said that with 100 basis points of cuts already implemented, the majority of easing is complete and recommends accrual strategies over duration plays in the fixed income market.

“As expected by us, the Fed lowered its interest rates against a backdrop of increasing unemployment. We expect another rate cut in the pipeline,” the report said.

"From a medium-term perspective, we favour accrual strategies over duration plays. We expect the 10-year G-Sec to trade in a range of 6.30-6.65 per cent for the remaining part of the financial year," the fund house said.

--IANS

aar/pk

LATEST NEWS

2nd Test: Reifer admits tough day for West Indies, praises Jaiswal’s composed century

2nd Test: Reifer admits tough day for West Indies, praises Jaiswal’s composed century

IMC 2025: Minister urges business leaders to innovate, lead with purpose

IMC 2025: Minister urges business leaders to innovate, lead with purpose

Salman Khan mourns the death of his "Tiger 3" co-star, Varinder Singh Ghuman

Salman Khan mourns the death of his "Tiger 3" co-star, Varinder Singh Ghuman

2nd Test: Jaiswal’s unbeaten 173 and Sudharsan’s 87 headline India’s dominant first day (Ld)

2nd Test: Jaiswal’s unbeaten 173 and Sudharsan’s 87 headline India’s dominant first day (Ld)

India’s tech services sector can create up to 4 million jobs in 5 years: NITI Aayog

India’s tech services sector can create up to 4 million jobs in 5 years: NITI Aayog

Nepal paves way for land swap deal to facilitate extension of Kolkata Metro (File image)

Nepal paves way for land swap deal to facilitate extension of Kolkata Metro

Pakistan fears losing more than diplomatic ground with Kabul turning to India

Pakistan fears losing more than diplomatic ground with Kabul turning to India

Maria Corina Machado: A veteran opponent of Chavez, Maduro, and Chavismo

Maria Corina Machado: A veteran opponent of Chavez, Maduro, and Chavismo

Jacob Bethell dismisses talk of rivalry with Ollie Pope, says ‘fire in me’ ahead of Ashes tour

Bethell dismisses talk of rivalry with Ollie Pope, says ‘fire in me’ ahead of Ashes tour

India records deals worth $39.9 billion in Q3 2025

India records 688 deals worth $39.9 billion in July-September