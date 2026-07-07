'Overturn this': Belgium mocks Balogun drama with savage social media post after ousting USA

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) After eliminating co-host USA from the FIFA World Cup, the victorious Belgian team clapped back at the Folarin Balogun red-card drama with a savage two-word social media post.

Ahead of the round-of-16 tie against the USA, football's global governing body suspended the one-match ban imposed on US striker Folarin Balogun, which he got after receiving a red card for a foul on Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic in the round of 32 victory.

The ruling drew strong criticism from the Belgian Football Association, which issued statements expressing "astonishment" at the decision. European football governing body UEFA also condemned the ruling, saying it had "crossed a red line" and could have negative consequences for the game as a whole. It also emerged that US president Donald Trump had lobbied for Balogun’s red card to be overturned.

Following the win, the Belgian team's official social media account shared a savage message by posting "Overturn this" with pictures of wild celebrations.

Belgium’s captain, Youri Tielemans, said the Balogun controversy had helped motivate his team. "Let’s be honest: we held a meeting when we heard the news. We told ourselves we needed to do our talking on the pitch. That’s what we did today. I’m very proud of the team," Tielemans said after the match.

Belgium took sweet revenge for the off-field drama on the field when Charles De Ketelaere's first-half double made the USA the third and final co-host to be knocked out of the World Cup after Canada and Mexico had already bowed out in the Round of 16.

Belgium will lock horns with Spain, who eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, at Los Angeles Stadium on July 11.

--IANS

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