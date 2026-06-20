Over 65,000 NCC cadets perform yoga in Bengal, Sikkim ahead of International Yoga Day tomorrow

Kolkata, June 20 (IANS) More than 65,000 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets participated in yoga celebrations conducted across 215 locations in West Bengal and Sikkim till now since June 18, officials said on Saturday.

These events were held ahead of the upcoming International Yoga Day 2026 on Sunday.

This year's theme is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" and the participation of the cadets highlighted the growing commitment of India's youth towards fitness, well-being and holistic living.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already reached Kolkata and will participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations at the Red Road in Kolkata on Sunday.

The flagship event for the cadets was organised at the NCC Training Institute in Kolkata under the aegis of the NCC West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate.

The Additional Director General of NCC West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate, Major General Amar Pal Singh Chahal, participated in the celebrations and was received on arrival by the Kolkata ‘B’ NCC Group Headquarters Group Commander Brigadier Krishnendu Das.

The yoga session was conducted by renowned yoga practitioner Visharad Anju Mishra, who guided cadets through a series of asanas, pranayama and meditation exercises designed to promote physical fitness, mental resilience and long-term wellness.

"Cadets, officers, associate NCC officers and staff members participated enthusiastically, reflecting the NCC's commitment to nurturing healthy and responsible citizens," an officer said.

Olympic medallist and Tennis legend Leander Paes, recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Arjuna Award and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, participated in the session and addressed the cadets.

Paes spoke about the importance of discipline, determination and perseverance in overcoming challenges and achieving excellence.

"The harder the battle, the sweeter is the victory," he said, sharing a lesson from his illustrious sporting career.

This message resonated strongly with the young audience.

The tennis ace also expressed his support for future NCC initiatives in sports, fitness and wellness.

"The celebrations were conducted in the spirit of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose initiative at the United Nations led to the adoption of the International Day of Yoga and transformed it into a global movement promoting health, harmony and sustainable living," the officer added.

"The NCC continues to serve as a unique platform for fostering national integration by bringing together youth from diverse social, cultural and linguistic backgrounds," officials said.

The event also reflected the rich heritage and inclusive ethos of West Bengal, a land renowned for its contribution to India's freedom movement, intellectual renaissance and cultural legacy.

As thousands of cadets performed yoga in unison across the Directorate, the celebrations stood as a powerful symbol of a healthier, stronger and more cohesive India, inspired by the NCC motto of "Unity and Discipline".

--IANS

jayanta/khz