Over 600 gather in Malaysia to celebrate India-ASEAN cultural harmony

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 23 (IANS) Highlighting the cultural ties between India and ASEAN countries, a special cultural event with a gathering of over 600 people, titled 'Celebrating India-ASEAN Cultural Harmony', featuring music and dance, including the dramatic retelling of Ramayan, was held in Kuala Lumpur.

This event was part of the continuing celebrations of India's 79th Independence Day as well as Malaysia's Chairmanship of the ASEAN bloc for the current year.

According to the Indian High Commission, during the cultural programme, the Bharat Club members performed Malaysia's Joget Dance, Coconut Dance and Bamboo Dance, which are popular in several countries in the ASEAN region and also a dance drama with a dramatic retelling of a timeless tale from the epic Ramayan.

Additionally, a vibrant costume show from various states in India, celebrating its rich diversity through a tapestry of tradition and style.

The programme was organised by the Indian High Commission and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre (ICCR) in collaboration with Bharat Club in Kuala Lumpur.

It was held under the Promotion of Cultural Ties with Diaspora (PCTD) scheme of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) at Shantanand Auditorium, The Temple of Fine Arts in the Malaysian Capital.

YB Tuan M. Kulasegaran, Malaysian Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law & Institutional Reform), attended the programme as the Chief Guest of Honour.

More than 600 guests, including the diplomatic community from member states of ASEAN, senior Malaysian government officials, prominent Indian community members, and Bharat Club Kuala Lumpur members, along with leaders of community and cultural organisations, and representatives from business and media, attended the event, the Indian High Commission mentioned.

Welcoming the guest, Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia B.N. Reddy, underscored the importance of a comprehensive strategic partnership, cultural connections and harmony between India and Malaysia, as well as with the wider ASEAN region.

"Under Malaysia's chair of the ASEAN, this special event highlights the deeply cherished bonds between India and Malaysia as well as other countries in Southeast Asia region," the Indian High Commission posted on X.

Furthermore, the Indian High Commissioner appreciated the Indian diaspora in Malaysia for promoting and preserving Indian culture and traditions.

He also thanked Bharat Club Kuala Lumpur for serving as a cultural bridge between Indian professionals in Malaysia and Malaysians over the last 50 years.

The Deputy Minister Kulasegaran congratulated the Indian High Commission for organising the vibrant event, which not only showcased the rich cultural heritage of India but also highlighted the shared traditions and deep-rooted civilisational ties between India and ASEAN countries.

