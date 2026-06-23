Over 50 lakh pilgrims visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in 2026 so far

Jammu, June 23 (IANS) In a significant milestone, over 50 lakh pilgrims have visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K’s Reasi so far this year, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which manages the affairs of the shrine, said over 50 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine, crossing the landmark figure of 50 lakh on June 22.

"As on this date, a total of 50.70 lakh devotees have undertaken the sacred pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji," an official said.

The achievement assumes greater significance when compared with the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the same period in 2025, approximately 39.84 lakh pilgrims had visited the shrine, whereas the Yatra during the current year has recorded 50.70 lakh pilgrims, reflecting a substantial increase of 10.86 lakh devotees.

The remarkable growth in pilgrim footfall is a testimony to the unwavering faith and devotion of pilgrims from across the country and abroad towards the revered shrine.

The sustained increase in the number of pilgrims also reflects the confidence reposed by devotees in the arrangements made by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders associated with the management of the Yatra.

Under the Chairmanship of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the Shrine Board has undertaken extensive measures to facilitate a smooth, safe and comfortable pilgrimage experience for devotees. Continuous improvements in infrastructure, accommodation facilities, sanitation, crowd management systems, healthcare services, battery car operations, ropeway services, disaster management preparedness and digital initiatives have significantly enhanced pilgrim convenience and overall service delivery.

The crossing of the 50-lakh mark at this stage of the year is indicative of the growing enthusiasm among devotees and augurs well for the continued progress of the Yatra during the remaining months of the year, especially in the festive season, the officials said.

--IANS

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