January 14, 2026 7:09 PM हिंदी

Over 40 lakh FASTag annual passes sold within few months: Govt

Over 40 lakh FASTag annual passes sold within few months: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) More than 40 lakh FASTag annual passes have been sold within few months, with adoption touching nearly 20 per cent of car users -- a testament to the fact that affordability and convenience can go hand in hand, the government said on Wednesday.

Launched on August 15, 2025, now a user just needs to pay Rs 3,000, to get 200 toll trips or one full year of travel, whichever comes first, across 1,159 toll plazas nationwide.

According to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, relief is being felt by frequent highway users in other parts of the country as well.

For many, the annual pass has not only reduced daily travel costs but has also made regular commutes stress-free.

"I have to visit Chandigarh on regular basis. Earlier I had to spent overall Rs 150 for a round trip. But after making the yearly annual pass my cost has been reduced to just Rs 30, which is great relief for me," said a Haryana resident, who lives in Yamuna Nagar.

Notably, the annual pass has turned unpredictable monthly toll expenses into a fixed, stress-free cost, giving daily commuters certainty, savings, and smoother travel throughout the year, without worrying much about constantly recharging their FASTag.

According to the ministry, over 15 lakh UPI transactions were recorded at toll plazas, totalling Rs 19.44 crore, between November 15 and December 10, 2025.

Moreover, cash collection has dropped by 25 per cent, easing congestion and boosting transparency. Currently, 98 per cent of vehicles already use FASTag, and the remaining gap is steadily closing, not just through penalties, but through user-friendly incentives, said the ministry.

The ministry’s updated rule ensures that when a road is being upgraded from 2 lanes with paved shoulders to 4, 6, or more lanes, users need to pay only 50 per cent of the earlier toll until the work is completed.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists (File image)

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo credit: Australian Open

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs in the second match of the series t the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large