Over 300 soldiers donate blood for plane crash victims in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, June 13 (IANS) The Indian Army has launched a large-scale blood donation camp at the Military Cantonment in Ahmedabad to aid victims of the devastating Air India AI-171 plane crash.

Around 300 army personnel have stepped forward to voluntarily donate blood to support the city’s emergency response efforts as hospitals continue treating those injured in the tragedy.

Leading by example, their commanders also participated in the drive, donating blood as a symbol of the armed forces’ dedication to national service beyond the battlefield.

The donation drive is being conducted in coordination with local hospitals and emergency services, ensuring that the collected blood reaches critical patients in time.

Meanwhile, the process of identifying victims from the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash continues at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where bodies are being brought in for post-mortem examinations. As of now, five bodies have been identified and respectfully handed over to their families. These include two victims from Rajasthan, two from Bhavnagar, and one from Madhya Pradesh.

Civil Hospital officials confirmed that DNA samples have been collected from 192 families so far. To support the identification process, a large team of 70 to 80 doctors, including those from PHCs and CHCs across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Anand, and Nadiad, has been working around the clock in the post-mortem room since Thursday.

The state government has set up a dedicated facility at the Kasoti Bhavan on the ground floor of B.J. Medical College for collecting DNA samples.

Health Principal Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi stated that samples, mainly from immediate family members like parents or children, are being sent for matching. The process is expected to take at least three days.

To assist grieving families, the police and hospital staff are providing emotional support and ensuring that all formalities are handled with dignity and care.

For any queries regarding patients or post-mortem identification, the Civil Hospital has released helpline numbers: 6357373831, 6357373841.

In addition, the state government has activated a control room at the State Emergency Operations Centre.

Families can reach out for assistance on: 079-23251900, 9978405304.

As the process of identification continues, officials have confirmed that over 250 post-mortem examinations have already been completed.

