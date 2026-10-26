October 26, 2026 10:30 PM हिंदी

Over 2,774 children arrested or detained across Bangladesh in one month: Rights body

Over 2,774 children arrested or detained across Bangladesh in one month: Rights body (File image)

Paris, Oct 26 (IANS) At least 2,774 children and adolescents were arrested or detained across Bangladesh in a month, with a leading international human rights organisation warning that the actual number could be higher as several incidents remain undocumented.

In its monitoring report published on Monday, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) documented the arrests and detentions across 12 incidents and a series of operations in four divisions and eight districts between September 23 and October 22, this month.

According to the findings, Cumilla recorded the highest district-level figure, with 2,035 children and adolescents arrested or detained. Chattogram division accounted for 2,418 cases, followed by Sylhet with 300, Rajshahi with 50, and Barishal with six.

The monthly figures include 2,173 children and adolescents arrested or detained between September 23 and 30, and another 601 between October 1 and 22.

The rights body warned that the documented figure is likely an undercount, as some incidents remain unreported or did not reach its monitoring network.

Expressing grave concern over the scale of the operations, JMBF also criticised the use of police custody to control the movement of children and adolescents, their participation in public gatherings or their school attendance.

It noted that detaining children and adolescents without a lawful, individual and necessary basis violates their right to liberty, even when they are subsequently released to guardians.

“Children and adolescents must not be taken into police custody simply because they gather in public places, miss classes or are presumed to be potential offenders. Police must establish an individual legal basis for each arrest and demonstrate why detention is necessary. Releasing children and adolescents later their guardians’ undertakings, does not erase an earlier violation of their rights,” said Shahanur Islam, Founder President of JMBF.

The report further highlighted the detention of 16 school-going children and adolescents in Shahrasti upazila of Chandpur district, during class hours, followed by their release to guardians. It also documented mass operations in Cumilla, Sylhet, Natore and Noakhali, raising questions about whether Bangladeshi authorities adequately considered alternatives before depriving children and adolescents of liberty.

The JMBF urged the authorities to end the mass arrest and detention of children and adolescents, while reviewing the legal basis and necessity of every detention involving children and adolescents.

It also called for the release of those held without lawful grounds; prioritise diversion and appropriate alternatives; ensure access to lawyers, family contact and probation support; and independently investigate allegations of arbitrary detention.

--IANS

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