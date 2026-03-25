Over 2,300 OSOP outlets at railway stations benefit 1.32 lakh people: Govt

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The Centre’s ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) initiative has expanded to over 2,000 railway stations with around 2,326 outlets, benefiting more than 1.32 lakh people across the country, it was informed on Wednesday.

Products showcased under the initiative reflect regional diversity, ranging from Madhubani paintings at Patna station to cane crafts at Tenkasi Junction in Tamil Nadu.

Similar trends are visible across stations, with handloom products and artefacts attracting buyers at Asansol in West Bengal, while cotton textiles and traditional attar perfumes are being showcased at Chennai’s Moore Market Complex station.

In Odisha’s Balangir, handcrafted toys made by local SHGs are generating steady income for artisans, particularly women, while Jaipur’s OSOP outlet is promoting Sanganeri print textiles. At Tatanagar in Jharkhand, local handicrafts are reaching a wider customer base through the initiative.

According to the government, the scheme prioritises inclusion by focusing on artisans and groups with limited access to formal markets, helping them scale their businesses and sustain traditional skills.

Beyond commerce, OSOP is also enhancing passenger experience by offering authentic local products as souvenirs, blending cultural exposure with everyday travel.

With its growing footprint, the initiative is emerging as a key platform for promoting 'Vocal for Local' and strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship through India’s railway network.

Launched in the Union Budget 2022–23, the initiative aims to promote indigenous products by providing dedicated retail spaces at railway stations, enabling local artisans, weavers, farmers and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to access a wider market.

The scheme, rolled out on March 25, 2022, after a pilot across 19 stations, has been scaled up in phases, with stalls allotted on a rotational basis at nominal charges to ensure broader participation.

As of October 2025, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had achieved significant progress under the initiative, with a total of 112 stations under the jurisdiction of the NFR that have operational OSOP outlets, covering 135 functional units.

--IANS

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