Over 12,000 Afghan refugees forcibly deported from Iran, Pakistan in single day

Kabul, Nov 9 (IANS) More than 12,000 Afghan refugees have been forcibly repatriated from Iran and Pakistan in a single day, according to a Taliban official, local media reported on Sunday.

In a statement shared on X, Taliban deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 2,098 families, comprising 12,455 individuals, were deported to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan on Saturday, Afghanistan-based Pajhwok Afghan News reported. He stated that Afghan refugees returned home through Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand, Torkham crossing in Nangarhar, Islam Qala crossing in Herat, and Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz.

He said that some returnees were taken to their home areas, while 2,051 others were provided humanitarian assistance. He further said that telecommunication firms distributed 1,652 SIM cards to refugees who were deported from Iran and Pakistan.

Earlier in October, Afghan refugees voiced concerns over escalating challenges and growing fear amid the ongoing crackdown in Pakistan, local media reported.

They alleged that the Pakistani police have recently made announcements in some mosques warning that anyone assisting the refugees, including by renting homes or shops in Pakistan, would be considered a criminal by the government.

"A large number of Afghan refugees, including children, women, and the elderly, have been held in Pakistani detention centres for over 15 days, living in extremely harsh conditions," Afghanistan's leading media outlet TOLO News quoted Atiqullah Mansoor, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan, as saying.

Meanwhile, several other refugees stated that, along with demolishing shelters, the Pakistani government has stepped up arrests and forced deportations. They urged the Pakistani government to suspend the demolition of their homes and allow them to stay in Pakistan, at least through the winter.

"Winter has already started. Many of the remaining homes of Afghan refugees here have been demolished. We urge the Pakistani government to stop destroying the rest of the homes, because otherwise, refugees will be left without shelter and with nowhere to go. On top of that, the government has warned locals not to rent homes to Afghan refugees, or they will face legal consequences," said another Afghan refugee in Pakistan.

Migrant rights activist, Nazar Nazari, said: "The solution to this crisis lies in diplomatic negotiations between the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan, negotiations that must aim to stop home demolitions and prevent forced deportations. In parallel, coordination with international organisations is essential to provide shelter, food, healthcare, and job opportunities. Implementing such strategies can help reduce pressure on refugees and make the return process more humane and sustainable."

