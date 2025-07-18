July 18, 2025 6:53 PM हिंदी

Out of 4 crore pucca houses under PMAY, 60 lakh beneficiaries in Bihar alone: PM Modi

Out of 4 crore pucca houses under PMAY, 60 lakh beneficiaries in Bihar alone: PM Modi

Patna, July 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday enumerated the list of Central welfare schemes benefitting the residents of Bihar and also reiterated the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government's resolve to build "new Bihar".

PM Modi, on a visit to Bihar's Motihari district, launched a slew of infrastructural projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore and addressed a large public gathering where he outlined the government's unwavering focus on people's welfare, unlike the previous regime, when the state was "discriminated against" during the UPA era.

He said that Bihar alone accounts for 60 lakh, out of 4 crore pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and mocked the RJD's era of "jungle raj", saying, "During RJD-Congress rule, it was not only impossible for the poor to get such houses but also people feared getting their houses whitewashed. They feared that if they did, they would be abducted."

"In Motihari alone, more than 3 lakh families have got pucca houses till date," he said.

PM Modi further highlighted how the farmers of Bihar are slated to benefit from the Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet two days ago.

"Under the scheme, 100 districts will be identified, which have adequate farming opportunities but lag in terms of productivity and monetary returns. More than 1.75 crore farmers will benefit from this, and a lot of them would be from Bihar," the Prime Minister told the crowd.

He said the way Eastern countries of the world have become the engine for global growth, Bihar should become the growth hub for the country.

"The vision of the BJP and NDA is that when Bihar progresses, the country will progress. Our resolve is - a prosperous Bihar, employment for every youth," he said.

To ensure the youth of Bihar get maximum employment opportunities within the state, rapid work is being done across multiple sectors, he said.

"The Nitish government has provided appointments to lakhs of youth in the state. He has made new resolutions for the employment of Bihar's youth, and the Central government is standing shoulder to shoulder with it," PM Modi further remarked.

The Prime Minister concluded his address with a punchline, "Banayenge naya Bihar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar" (Will make a New Bihar, with NDA government again).

--IANS

mr/svn

LATEST NEWS

WSL: Sam Kerr joins Liverpool on permanent transfer

WSL: Sam Kerr joins Liverpool on permanent transfer

Tata Sons creates Rs 500 crore Trust dedicated to victims of Air India crash

Tata Sons creates Rs 500 crore Trust dedicated to victims of Air India Ahmedabad crash

Mega anti-drug abuse summit involving youth to begin in Varanasi tomorrow

Mega anti-drug abuse summit involving youth to begin in Varanasi tomorrow

Jackky Bhagnani lauds Bhumi Pednekar's The Water Bowl initiative: 'You're always inspiring'

Jackky Bhagnani lauds Bhumi Pednekar's The Water Bowl initiative: 'You're always inspiring'

India and Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen cultural ties

India and Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen cultural ties

MoS Sanjay Seth visits missile complex in Hyderabad, hails DRDO scientists

MoS Sanjay Seth visits missile complex in Hyderabad, hails DRDO scientists

India can become top wedding destination, big job opportunities for youth: PHDCCI

India can become top wedding destination, big job opportunities for youth: Industry

Political stability, robust policy push creating conducive investment climate: Sunil Mittal

Political stability, robust policy push creating conducive investment climate: Sunil Mittal

Jamtara' actor Anshumaan Pushkar reveals if he ever lost a role because of social media metrics

'Jamtara' actor Anshumaan Pushkar reveals if he ever lost a role because of social media metrics

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India begin campaign with 110-69 win over SL in mixed team Group D opener

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India begin campaign with 110-69 win over SL in mixed team Group D opener