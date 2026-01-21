Our family is growing: Usha Vance announces she is pregnant with fourth child

January 21, 2026 9:45 AM हिंदी

‘Our Family is Growing’: Usha Vance announces pregnancy of fourth child

Washington, Jan 21 (IANS) Usha Vance, the wife of US Vice President J.D. Vance, has announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, with the baby due in July.

The announcement was made through a post on social media platform X, drawing congratulatory messages from across the political spectrum.

“We’re very happy to share some exciting news,” Usha Vance wrote on X. “Our family is growing!”

Second Lady Usha Vance also shared a statement from her husband, Vice President J.D. Vance, confirming the news and revealing that the couple is expecting a baby boy.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the statement from Vance reads. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

The Vice President further expressed gratitude to medical professionals supporting the family during this period.

“During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

The announcement makes Usha Vance the first Second Lady in US history to have a baby while her husband is in office, though several First Ladies in the past have given birth during their spouses’ presidencies.

The news has added a personal dimension to the early months of the Vance vice presidency, highlighting the balance between public service and family life.

J.D. Vance and Usha Vance (40) currently have three children. The couple are parents to two sons Ewan and Vivek and one daughter Mirabel, and the arrival of their fourth child will further expand their young family.

Usha Vance was born and raised in the working-class suburbs of San Diego, California, to parents who emigrated from Andhra Pradesh, India. Her father is a mechanical engineer, while her mother is a molecular biologist.

She met J.D. Vance at Yale Law School in 2010, where they joined a discussion group focussed on “social decline in white America.”

Before becoming Second Lady, Usha Vance built a distinguished legal career, working as a corporate litigator at Munger Tolles & Olson in San Francisco. She also served as a law clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts on the US Supreme Court and for Brett Kavanaugh on the US Court of Appeals, prior to his appointment to the Supreme Court.

--IANS

rs/rad

