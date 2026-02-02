Organisers to launch Pro Wrestling League-based gaming app to keep fans engaged: PWL Chairman Dayaan Farooqui

Noida, Feb 2 (IANS) The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is set to enter a new phase of growth, with plans to introduce the Greco-Roman style in future editions of the tournament. Chairman and Promoter Dayaan Farooqui confirmed that discussions are already underway to expand the league’s format and incorporate additional elements that can further elevate its global stature.

The announcement comes on the back of a highly successful PWL 2026 season, which concluded on Sunday with Haryana Thunders clinching the title after edging past Delhi Dangal Warriors 5-4 in a thrilling final. The finale drew a packed house, underscoring the league's growing popularity and wrestling’s strong connection with Indian audiences.

Speaking about the league’s roadmap, Farooqui revealed that Greco-Roman wrestling could soon become an integral part of PWL’s structure, alongside freestyle bouts.

“In the coming time, this will be fully taken into consideration when further modifications are made to introduce Greco-Roman wrestling, with two bouts in Greco-Roman style and the remaining bouts in freestyle. For us, this is only the beginning. From February 2, when we meet, we will consider how more elements can be incorporated into this. We have already announced that we will launch a gaming app for the Pro Wrestling League in the near future. We will not stop here; this is just the start of our journey, and we will plan how much bigger we can make it,” Farooqui told IANS.

He emphasised that the league’s vision extends well beyond the competition mat. With initiatives such as a dedicated gaming app in the pipeline, PWL aims to deepen fan engagement and build a long-term ecosystem around the sport.

Reflecting on the response from fans, Farooqui said the overwhelming support has been the league’s biggest reward, particularly after a six-year hiatus. “The happy faces of the people are our true victory—the enthusiasm and passion that has emerged among them. I have always said that this is a sport that does not need to be explained. It is a sport in our country and is deeply connected to our nation, and it has always brought us medals at the Olympics. We have received a very positive response. After six years, this return has been special for us, and today the final was completely sold out—there was absolutely no space left to sit. These things motivate us even more, and we hope that, in the time ahead, the public will continue to give us the same love and support, helping to take the Pro Wrestling League forward.”

The successful comeback has also caught the attention of the international wrestling community. Representatives from United World Wrestling (UWW), the sport’s global governing body, were present during the event and expressed keen interest in deeper collaboration with the league.

“We received a very positive response from all the UWW representatives who were present. They say they would like to send more of their wrestlers to compete in India, as it would give them excellent exposure. It is a matter of great pride for us that they are saying their foreign players would gain exposure by competing in India. Through this tournament, our aim was to give exposure to Indian wrestlers. In the coming time, we will see participation in even bigger and better international tournaments.”

