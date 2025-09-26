September 26, 2025 11:38 PM हिंदी

Oppn should refrain from appeasement politics: BJP on 'Muhammad' vs 'Mahadev' poster row

Ahmedabad, Sep 26 (IANS) Amid rising tensions over the ‘I Love Muhammad’ and ‘I Love Mahadev’ poster war, BJP spokesperson Rohan Gupta on Friday criticised the Opposition, calling it a clear example of appeasement politics. He urged the opposition parties to refrain from actions that divide communities for electoral gains.

Speaking to IANS, Rohan Gupta said, “This entire controversy is a glaring example of how appeasement politics has taken root in the country. First, a provocative statement or act is made, then a counter-reaction follows, and finally objections are raised, all unnecessarily. There are people in this country who love Muhammad, and there are those who love Mahadev. Why politicise this?”

He added, “The Opposition cannot continue to play the politics of appeasement. It won’t work. I love Muhammad, I love Mahadev — both sentiments can coexist. But the Opposition must refrain from inciting divisions under the guise of religious identity.”

Gupta further reacted to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s criticism of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over the lack of response regarding a potential pre-poll alliance.

Commenting on the rift, he said, “Look at the nature of their politics, it is rooted in division and vote-bank calculations. Sometimes they speak of ideology, other times of saving the Constitution or protecting Muslim women’s rights. But when it comes to actual seat sharing and alliances, they fall apart. Where does their so-called ideology go then?”

Shifting focus to India's performance on the global stage, Gupta responded to the country's rise to the 38th position in the Global Innovation Index 2025, a jump from the 81st position in 2015.

“Those who falsely criticise India’s development and economic policies, calling it a ‘one-and-a-half economy,' must now face reality. This is a tight slap on their face. The Global Innovation Index ranks countries based on research and innovation. India now leads in South and Central Asia. What more proof do critics need?” he said.

India has shown a notable improvement in innovation performance, moving up to 38th place in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025, as published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). This ranking places India ahead of its 2020 position of 48, and importantly, one among lower-middle-income economies and in the Central and Southern Asia region.

--IANS

jk/uk

