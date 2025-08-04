August 04, 2025 7:48 PM हिंदी

Delhi: AAP decides to oppose Education Bill in Assembly

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Opposition Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced its decision to oppose the education bill on school fee fixation, with Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi assailing the government for delaying its tabling in the House by four months.

Addressing reporters ahead of the start of the Assembly’s Monsoon Session, Atishi alleged that the delay in tabling the bill is a ploy to give private institutions a free hand to fleece parents in the current academic year.

Atishi demanded that until the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill 2025 is finalised, it should be referred to a select committee of the Assembly for fixing its contours after collecting feedback from parents.

The former Chief Minister said, “Till the time the bill is finalised, all private schools should be directed not to raise fees and collect them at the same rate as 2024-25.”

Atishi also demanded that a clause for regular audit of school accounts should be included in it.

“The bill is a tool to shield private schools from any punitive action from the government and give them a free hand to collect higher fees in 2025-26,” said Atishi.

The AAP leader said the bill was drafted in April, but it is being tabled in August after a four-month delay.

“This delay is going to be used as an excuse by the government to implement it from the next academic year, thereby giving private schools full freedom to collect as much fee as they want in the current year,” she said.

The LoP also objected to the proposal in the bill to allow school management representatives to head fee fixation committees in private institutions.

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill 2025 aims to create a transparent, fair, and accountable fee regulation framework in Delhi's school education system, protect students from harassment, and involve parents actively in fee-related governance.

The bill was approved by the Delhi Cabinet in April 2025, responding to widespread complaints about unauthorised fee increases and harassment over unpaid dues.

Apart from suggesting a three-tier committee system for fee fixation and complaint redressal, the bill also proposes penalties up to Rs 50,000 per student on errant schools.

The three-level fee regulation committee system includes the School-level Fee Regulation Committee, District Fee Appellate Committee and Revision Committee (state level). These committees would be expected to resolve disputes within 30 days, ensuring timely decisions.

