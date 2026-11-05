November 05, 2026 8:00 PM हिंदी

‘Opportunity for youth to serve nation’: Navy Veterans Association Chief on Agniveer’s extended tenure

‘Opportunity for youth to serve nation’: Navy Veterans Association Chief on Agniveer’s extended tenure (Photo: IANS)

Mysuru, Nov 5 (IANS) The two-year extended tenure for 75 per cent of the Agniveers, for their absorption in the Army, is earning praise from all quarters, including retired armed forces personnel, defence experts and also the aspirants.

Gajanan Bhat, the President of Navy Veterans Association, in Mysuru, described the two-year extension to the 'Agniveer' scheme as a “great opportunity” for youth to serve the nation.

He, however, also called for clarity on several pressing issues - specifically regarding post-retirement recruitment into paramilitary forces and state police, as well as issues concerning their seniority.

Former Lieutenant General Rajan Bakshi, speaking to IANS, also shared similar sentiments, stating that this was a positive move despite prevailing concerns regarding the future of 'Agniveers'.

"This is truly beneficial for the youth. The scheme, initially set for four years, has now been extended by two years. For those who aspire to be part of the defence forces, this serves as an excellent opportunity to contribute to the nation," Gajanan Bhat said.

Flagging challenges in the post-retirement recruitment, he questioned how to deal with procedural challenges if the process hits a roadblock due to unforeseen reasons.

“During two years, what will happen if recruitment into related services like paramilitary forces, state police, and other disciplined forces is halted?” he asked.

He further noted that there are concerns regarding their status in departments they join, where they might be considered the most junior personnel. What, then, becomes of their seniority?

Former Lieutenant General Rajan Bakhshi, speaking to IANS, said, "This is a very good decision. When the Agnipath scheme was launched in 2022, its objective was to save funds for the modernisation of the armed forces. Under the scheme, 'Agniveers' serve for four years, after which 25 per cent are retained in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, while the remaining 75 per cent leave the service.”

He said that there have been persistent concerns over the future of these soldiers, but added that the central government has already made provisions for providing them with a retirement package of over Rs 11 lakhs.

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Tripura stun Saurashtra; Mumbai get fourth win, Hyderabad edge Chhattisgarh in latest round of 2026/27 Ranji Trophy. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic/X

Ranji Trophy: Tripura stun Saurashtra; Mumbai get fourth win, Hyderabad edge Chhattisgarh

Bikaji Foods' Q2 profit falls 11 pc to Rs 71 crore

Bikaji Foods' Q2 profit falls 11 pc to Rs 71 crore

Urmila Matondkar pays tribute to black n white cinema with her version of 'Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon'

Urmila Matondkar pays tribute to black n white cinema with her version of 'Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon'

'Unjust and cruel': Rights groups condemn 10-year prison sentence for Hong Kong activist (File Image)

'Unjust and cruel': Rights groups condemn 10-year prison sentence for Hong Kong activist

FS Misri calls on Nepal PM Balendra Shah ahead of his India visit

FS Misri calls on Nepal PM Balendra Shah ahead of his India visit

BRE Summit & Expo 2026 reinforces India’s position as global renewable energy power: Pralhad Joshi

BRE Summit & Expo 2026 reinforces India’s position as global renewable energy power: Pralhad Joshi

‘Congress’ anarchy toolkit’: BJP blasts Jharkhand Minister over ‘worse than Bangladesh’ threat (Photo: IANS)

‘Congress’ anarchy toolkit’: BJP blasts Jharkhand Minister over ‘worse than Bangladesh’ threat

Carlos Alcaraz gets walkover in Round of 16 stage of Paris Masters to qualify for quarterfinals in Paris on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP

Carlos Alcaraz gets walkover in Paris Masters round of 16 to qualify for quarters

INS Sahyadri joins partner nations for annual Malabar Exercise near Japan

INS Sahyadri joins partner nations for annual Malabar Exercise near Japan

Visakhapatnam replaces New Delhi as venue for first men’s ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series. Photo credit: IANS

Visakhapatnam replaces New Delhi as venue for first India-Sri Lanka men’s ODI