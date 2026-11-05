‘Opportunity for youth to serve nation’: Navy Veterans Association Chief on Agniveer’s extended tenure

Mysuru, Nov 5 (IANS) The two-year extended tenure for 75 per cent of the Agniveers, for their absorption in the Army, is earning praise from all quarters, including retired armed forces personnel, defence experts and also the aspirants.

Gajanan Bhat, the President of Navy Veterans Association, in Mysuru, described the two-year extension to the 'Agniveer' scheme as a “great opportunity” for youth to serve the nation.

He, however, also called for clarity on several pressing issues - specifically regarding post-retirement recruitment into paramilitary forces and state police, as well as issues concerning their seniority.

Former Lieutenant General Rajan Bakshi, speaking to IANS, also shared similar sentiments, stating that this was a positive move despite prevailing concerns regarding the future of 'Agniveers'.

"This is truly beneficial for the youth. The scheme, initially set for four years, has now been extended by two years. For those who aspire to be part of the defence forces, this serves as an excellent opportunity to contribute to the nation," Gajanan Bhat said.

Flagging challenges in the post-retirement recruitment, he questioned how to deal with procedural challenges if the process hits a roadblock due to unforeseen reasons.

“During two years, what will happen if recruitment into related services like paramilitary forces, state police, and other disciplined forces is halted?” he asked.

He further noted that there are concerns regarding their status in departments they join, where they might be considered the most junior personnel. What, then, becomes of their seniority?

Former Lieutenant General Rajan Bakhshi, speaking to IANS, said, "This is a very good decision. When the Agnipath scheme was launched in 2022, its objective was to save funds for the modernisation of the armed forces. Under the scheme, 'Agniveers' serve for four years, after which 25 per cent are retained in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, while the remaining 75 per cent leave the service.”

He said that there have been persistent concerns over the future of these soldiers, but added that the central government has already made provisions for providing them with a retirement package of over Rs 11 lakhs.

--IANS

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