November 05, 2026 8:00 PM हिंदी

LIC Q2 profit rises 20 pc to Rs 12,115 crore; premium income grows 16 pc

LIC Q2 profit rises 20 pc to Rs 12,115 crore; premium income grows 16 pc

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,115 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), driven by growth in premium collections and an improvement in asset quality.

The country's largest insurer had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10,098 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

LIC's net premium income rose 16.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.47 lakh crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1.27 lakh crore a year earlier, supported by steady growth across its insurance business.

The insurer's overall premium income also increased to Rs 1.47 lakh crore from Rs 1.27 lakh crore in the year-ago period, as per its regulatory filing.

On the asset quality front, LIC reported an improvement in its gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio, which declined to 1.16 per cent from 1.21 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Meanwhile, in previous quarter (Q1 FY26), LIC posted a robust 22.8 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 13,492 crore.

The strong performance came on the back of healthy premium growth, a sharp improvement in new business profitability, and higher investment income.

The net premium income of the country's largest life insurer increased 7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in the first qaurter, while other income jumped to Rs 635 crore from Rs 130 crore a year ago.

A key highlight of the quarter was the significant improvement in the insurer's Value of New Business (VNB), which jumped 61 per cent to Rs 3,136 crore compared to the same quarter of 2025-26.

The VNB margin expanded 750 basis points to 22.9 per cent from 15.4 per cent in the year-ago period.

--IANS

pk

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