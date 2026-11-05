Viksit Bharat vision possible only due to sacrifice of martyrs: HM Amit Shah

Ambala, Nov 5 (IANS) Saying the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision becomes possible only due to the sacrifice of martyrs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the freedom struggle of 1857 began from Ambala on May 10 and it shook the foundations of the British Empire.

“Ambala is the very ground where the freedom struggle of 1857 began on May 10. This struggle shook the foundations of the British Empire. The revolution of 1857 was not just a rebellion, but a genuine struggle for freedom,” he said while addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony of the Azadi Ki Pehli Ladai Ka Shaheed Smarak here constructed in the memory of martyrs of the first war of independence (1857).

Saying that honouring the heroes of freedom is the supreme duty of every Indian, the Home Minister said, “This memorial, built in Ambala, will serve as a great source of patriotic inspiration for the youth and adolescents across the entire nation. Today, Haryana, though small in size, contributes the highest number of soldiers to the Indian armed forces.”

On the occasion of Haryana Foundation Day celebrations, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his Cabinet colleagues and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, among other dignitaries, were present.

Home Minister Shah said no country can ever progress unless it understands the value of its freedom, unless it glorifies the martyrs who shed their blood for it, and unless it rewrites the pages of history from red blood into golden letters.

“And today, the memorial built in Ambala is going to become a source of immense inspiration for patriotism for the youth and teenagers of the entire country in the days to come.”

Spread over approximately 22 acres and developed at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore, the memorial commemorates the courage, sacrifice and contribution of thousands of freedom fighters who rose against British rule during the 1857 uprising.

The memorial seeks to highlight Ambala’s significant role in the freedom struggle and bring greater recognition to the contributions of heroes whose sacrifices have not received adequate space in mainstream historical accounts.

One of the major attractions of the complex is the inscription of the names of more than 700 martyrs in golden letters. The museum also uses modern technology, including digital presentations, interactive displays, 360-degree projections and laser and sound shows, to recreate important episodes of the uprising and familiarise visitors with the country's struggle for Independence.

The complex features 23 galleries showcasing different aspects and developments of the 1857 revolt across various parts of the country. It is designed to serve as an important centre for historical learning, research and tourism.

Ambala occupies a special place in the history of the 1857 uprising. Historical research and archival documents have highlighted the role of soldiers stationed in Ambala Cantonment in the early resistance against British rule.

The memorial aims to bring this lesser-known chapter of India's freedom movement to the forefront. Following the inauguration, the memorial is scheduled to open to the public from November 6.

--IANS

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