Oppn tried to defeat us, but people ensured our victory in Gujarat several times: BJP

Ahmedabad, Dec 16 (IANS) The BJP leaders on Tuesday recalled the early years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in Gujarat, saying that despite sustained attempts by the Opposition to weaken the party through a particular narrative, it was the people of the state who gave the BJP a decisive mandate.

Referring to the 2002 period, when Narendra Modi delivered his first comprehensive electoral victory barely a year after taking charge as Gujarat Chief Minister, Gujarat BJP Vice President Gordhan Zadafia said the mandate reflected the public’s faith in Modi’s leadership and governance.

Speaking to IANS, Zadafia said, “From 1995 till now, the BJP has formed the government in Gujarat several times. The Opposition always tried to create a certain narrative, believing it would make the BJP lose. They made repeated attempts to tarnish the image of the party. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there was an extraordinary connect with the people. Despite all efforts to damage the BJP’s image, the people voted decisively for us and ensured our victory.”

He added that Gujarat’s reputation for development and good governance was strengthened during Modi’s tenure. “Gujarat has always had a strong image, and PM Modi preserved and enhanced it through his work. The people saw his commitment and responded with overwhelming support,” Zadafia said.

BJP leader Ramanlal Vora also highlighted Modi’s administrative style during his early days as Chief Minister. “In the by-elections, within just a year of becoming Chief Minister, he worked in such a focused manner that the BJP secured a majority of seats,” Vora said.

He explained that PM Modi maintained constant engagement with officials and always emphasised public welfare.

“He regularly guided the administration, offered clear suggestions, and constantly thought about how people could benefit from government policies. PM Modi left no aspect of governance untouched,” Vora added.

Recalling PM Modi’s long association with the state, Vora said, “He served Gujarat for several years with dedication. In 2014, he went on to become the Prime Minister of India. Today, his work is recognised not only across the country but also internationally. His journey from Gujarat to the national stage stands as a testament to the trust people placed in him.”

The landmark verdict not only reshaped Gujarat’s political landscape but also marked the emergence of Narendra Modi as a decisive and dominant leader. In the Assembly elections held that year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a sweeping landslide victory, winning 127 of the 182 seats. Newspapers of the time famously described the outcome as “Modi magic.”

Recalling the historic moment, Modi Archive, a popular social media handle on X, stated on Monday, “On December 15, 2002, the Gujarat Assembly election results delivered @narendramodi his first comprehensive electoral mandate, just a year after assuming office as Chief Minister.”

“The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a sweeping landslide, capturing 127 of the 182 assembly seats. The verdict, described by newspapers as "Modi magic," defied most predictions and was widely seen as a referendum on his leadership,” the post added.

"Contesting from Maninagar in Ahmedabad, Modi won by a commanding margin. He described the result as 'a victory for the self-respect of the five crore people of Gujarat'. The 2002 verdict marked a decisive political realignment, transforming Modi from a crisis-era administrator into a leader with an unambiguous and unassailable democratic mandate, firmly establishing him as the dominant force in Gujarat politics," it added.

Narendra Modi first took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. The BJP’s national leadership appointed him to replace the then-incumbent Chief Minister, Keshubhai Patel. What followed was a tenure that would redefine governance and electoral politics in the state.

Narendra Modi went on to serve as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat for nearly 13 years across four consecutive terms. His tenure lasted until May 22, 2014, when he resigned after being elected as the Prime Minister of India. To date, he remains the longest-serving Chief Minister in Gujarat’s history.

Maninagar in Ahmedabad holds special significance in PM Modi’s political journey. It was the Assembly constituency he represented three times as Chief Minister, winning by substantial margins in the 2002, 2007 and 2012 elections. In May 2014, after becoming Prime Minister, he bid an emotional farewell to the constituency. Today, Maninagar is represented by BJP MLA Amul Bhatt, but its association with Narendra Modi remains deeply etched in Gujarat’s political history.

--IANS

jk/dan