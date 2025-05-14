May 14, 2025 9:01 AM हिंदी

'Operation Sindoor', a symbol of country's dignity: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, May 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday that the successful completion of ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a symbol of the country's dignity, valour and self-respect.

He said its historic success has showcased India’s national resolve, the bravery of soldiers and the firm leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the global stage. He described it as a moment of pride and self-respect for the nation.

The Chief Minister was addressing the people before the commencement of ‘Tiranga Yatra -- A Yatra Deshbhakti Ke Naam’ in Panchkula near here.

Led by CM Saini, the yatra began from Yavanika Town Park in Sector 5 with patriotic slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ and concluded at Major Sandeep Shankla Memorial.

Thousands of people, including children and women, participated in the yatra, paying homage to the brave soldiers of the country. The Chief Minister and other ministers paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the Major Sandeep Shankla Memorial, saluting their valour and courage.

CM Saini said, “Our soldiers have taught a tough lesson to those who threaten the nation. They ensured that the national flag, the Tricolour, which symbolises the pride and honour of Mother India, never bowed down”. He explained that the Tiranga Yatra is not just a celebration of Mother India’s pride, but a tribute to the self-respect of the nation.

“It is an expression of our national unity, consciousness, and pride. The yatra is dedicated to the warriors who responded to the enemy in their own language and continues to inspire us to embrace patriotism in every moment,” he said.

CM Saini said the courage, loyalty and discipline with which “our brave soldiers carried out during Operation Sindoor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become not just a military operation but a symbol of India’s national dignity.

The clear message from the Prime Minister that “India will go to any extent to protect its citizens,” has resonated across the globe, the CM added.

--IANS

vg/uk

