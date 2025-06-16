June 16, 2025 11:31 PM हिंदी

Op Sindoor a restrained action guided by justice, not provocation: Rajnath Singh

Pachmarhi (Madhya Pradesh), June 16 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the BJP’s three-day training camp in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, reiterated “Jinh mohi mara, te mai maare…” (I struck those who struck me) from the Ramcharitmanas, invoking the spirit behind India’s recent Operation Sindoor.

His message came just weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed by Pakistan-backed militants.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India’s measured yet assertive response, targeting nine terror hubs linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Defence Minister Singh described it as a restrained operation guided by justice, not provocation. Amid this backdrop of national resolve, the Defence Minister addressed more than 200 BJP MPs and MLAs at the camp in the hill station Pachmarhi, once a colonial settlement, delivering a powerful message about leadership, morality, and public duty.

He reminded party leaders that power in a democracy is never permanent and must be wielded with humility. Today the mandate may rest with one leader, he said, but tomorrow it may shift elsewhere. “Therefore, arrogance must be avoided and public service embraced with honesty and accountability,” the Defence Minister said. Rajnath Singh used the platform to remind attendees of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s long and disciplined journey from its Jan Sangh origins.

Citing icons like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Deendayal Upadhyay, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, he painted a portrait of political life centred on values, restraint, and dedication to national service. Rajanth Singh’s guidance reflected not only his role as Defence Minister but also his stature as a former BJP national president.

The training camp, held from June 14 to 16, was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and included 201 BJP representatives. Sessions were organised to deepen ideological understanding and strengthen leadership ethics, with breakout discussions tailored for first-time MLAs as well as experienced legislators. Participants were grouped based on experience—from first-term MLAs to those in their third or ninth term—encouraging peer learning and shared reflection.

Several participants reflected on the impact of the session. Concluding the camp, Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma confirmed that the training was a focused and serious effort to equip lawmakers for principled public life. Though senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 15 MLAs were unable to attend, the overall turnout and depth of discussion were seen as strong signs of internal cohesion and preparation.

--IANS

sktr/uk

