Op Sindoor Outreach: 3rd party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi reaches Moscow

Moscow, May 23 (IANS) The third high-level, all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived in Moscow and higlight India's strong resolve in the fighting terrorism in all its forms, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said on Friday.

The delegation was received by India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, it added.

"All-Party Delegation led by Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi @KanimozhiDMK arrives in Moscow to convey India's strong resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms," a statement by the Indian Embassy in Moscow said on Friday morning in a post on X.

"Glimpses from All Party delegation led by Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi @KanimozhiDMK arriving in Moscow. United against Terrorism!"

This is the third delegation sent by the Indian government, as part of the global outreach programme on Operation Sindoor, exposing Pakistan and the terror groups emanating from its soil.

"On arrival at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport the Members of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Rajeev Rai, Captain Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, welcomed by Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation H.E. Vinay Kumar," the statement by the Indian Embassy in Moscow said on Friday morning in a post on X.

It further added, "A busy schedule of meetings and interactions awaits them in Moscow on May 23-24, 2025."

Earlier in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said, "In the context of the Indian government's continued efforts under Operation Sindoor and in furtherance of India's principled and resolute stand against the menace of terrorism, an All-Party Delegation comprising Members of Parliament and a senior diplomat is undertaking a visit to the Russian Federation from May 22 to May 24, 2025. The delegation would carry forth the country's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

It further observed, "During the course of their stay in Moscow, the delegation will be interacting with senior dignitaries from the Federation Council (Upper House) and the State Duma (Lower House) of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other key interlocutors in think tanks and media."

The embassy shared that the delegation which is being led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, comprises of Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.); RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former Ambassador of India to the EU, Belgium, Luxembourg and Nepal; Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

Before leaving for Moscow, Kanimozhi wrote on Thursday on X, saying: "Leaving with the members of the delegation to Moscow. @RajeevRai @CaptBrijesh @DrAshokKMittal @ambmanjeevpuri @JawedAshraf5 @MianAltafAhmad."

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had shared in a post on X that the third group of all-party delegation which is being led by DMK MP will visit Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain.

The all-party delegation will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

Earlier, two groups of high-level, multi-party delegations left for Japan and the United Arab Emirates as part of a five-nation tour.

The initiative aims to build international consensus against terrorism and isolate Pakistan, along with the terror-backed groups emanating from its soil that perpetuate and support terrorism.

The all-party delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived in Tokyo on Thursday to mark the beginning of India's extensive diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. Following their engagements in Japan, the delegation will visit South Korea (May 24), Singapore (May 27), Indonesia (May 28), and Malaysia (May 31).

The second delegation, which also departed the national capital on Wednesday, is led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. This group is currently visiting the UAE and will then travel to Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone. It includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, and Manan Kumar Mishra, along with BJD’s Sasmit Patra, IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer, BJP leader S.S. Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

India's Operation Sindoor Outreach seeks to highlight Pakistan’s role in fostering cross-border terrorism, with a total of seven delegations, comprising 59 Members of Parliament, former ministers, and diplomats, visiting 33 countries between May 21 and June 5.

