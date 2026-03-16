Genelia Deshmukh decides to drop everything as her son says 'Please sit with me Aai'

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh has proved time and again that for her, family is the number one priority.

In her latest social media update, the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actress shared a video of showering her younger son Rahyl with love and affection while he is busy playing with Legos.

Genelia revealed that as her younger one was feeling a little under the weather, he asked his Aai to sit with him, as he played. Just like any other mother, the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actress dropped everything to be by her kid's side.

"When the little one doesn't feel so well but his condition to me is "Please sit with me Aai, while I do my lego" and then Aai drops everything because nothing can be worth more. (sic)", read the text overlay on the clip.

Genelia's feed is flooded with such precious moments with her boys - Rahyl and Riaan.

Recently, she uploaded a video of Rahyl trying to comfort their ailing pet dog, Flash.

In the clip, we could see a visibly unwell Flash resting on the floor while wearing a protective cone around his neck.

The fury friend was seen lying quietly, while Rahyl made sure that Flash did not feel lonely.

Sharing the emotional moment with the Instagram family, Genelia wrote, “When Flash doesn’t feel too well, Little Rahyl makes sure he doesn’t leave his side … Hai main marjavaan.”

Prior to this, Genelia spilled her excitement on social media as Rahyl was given the ‘player of the match’ at his recently held football tournament.

Dropping a video of Rahyl posing with the player of the match card in his hand, Genelia shared, “Most weekends are soccer weekends and Aai - Baba find it very very tiring but when you see these beautiful smiles everything feels worth it and nothing means more."

--IANS

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