Only 15 per cent vision left in right eye: Former Pak PM Imran Khan

Islamabad, Feb 12 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a medical report submitted to the Supreme Court, has claimed that he has only 15 per cent vision left in his right eye, local media reported on Thursday.

A seven-page report submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Salman Safdar to the Supreme Court regarding his visit to Adiala Jail stated, "According to the Petitioner [Imran], he was diagnosed with a blood clot that caused severe damage, and despite the treatment administered [including an injection], he has been left with only 15 per cent vision in his right eye."

The court had appointed Safdar as amicus curiae (friend of the court), ordering him to meet PTI founder Imran Khan and submit a report on February 11, Pakistan's leading Geo News network reported.

Imran Khan was recently taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for an eye procedure, with PTI saying that neither party founder's family nor party leadership was informed regarding his treatment.

According to the report, Imran Khan stated that he had never previously spoken about issues regarding his personal health, despite being 73 years of age and involved in several legal cases. The report stated, "However, this concern of his was neither taken seriously nor addressed by the relevant jail authorities."

As per the report, Imran Khan had normal 6x6 vision in both eyes until October 2025. The report stated that Imran Khan then started experiencing persistent blurred and hazy vision, which he repeatedly informed the-then jail Superintendent. However, the jail authorities did not take action on his complaints.

Khan told Salman Safdar that he subsequently suffered an abrupt and complete loss of vision in his right eye. An eye specialist from PIMS had diagnosed that a blood clot has caused significant damage in his eye.

In his report, Safdar stated that while meeting PTI founder, he personally observed that Imran Khan seemed "visibly perturbed and deeply distressed by the loss of vision and the absence of timely and specialised medical intervention," Geo News reported.

According to Safdar, Imran Khan's eyes throughout the meeting were watery and he repeatedly used a tissue to wipe them. The report stated that Imran Khan only received eye drops in treatment for nearly three months, which did not improve his condition and "ultimately led to a major impairment of vision in his right eye."

Furthermore, PTI founder stated that, despite being 73 years old and requiring dental checkup, no dentist had examined him for the past two years despite his repeated requests. Imran Khan has said that he was not allowed to meet his lawyer and immediate family members while he remains detained in prison.

