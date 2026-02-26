February 26, 2026 10:36 PM हिंदी

ONGC launches 7th Para Games in Delhi, 300 athletes from oil PSUs take part

ONGC launches 7th Para Games in Delhi, 300 athletes from oil PSUs take part in the event which is being held at the t the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi. Photo credit: ONGC

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday inaugurated the 7th ONGC Para Games 2026 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, with nearly 300 Divyang athletes from eight oil and gas public sector undertakings (PSUs) participating in the four-day sporting event.

Organised by ONGC, the inter-PSU tournament has brought together employee-athletes from ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Oil India Limited (OIL), and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).

The participants will compete across multiple para sports disciplines, with the initiative aimed at providing an inclusive sporting platform for Divyang employees across the oil and gas sector.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, ONGC Director (Production) Pankaj Kumar said, “The ONGC Para Games reflect our collective commitment across oil PSUs to recognise and celebrate the special abilities of our Divyang colleagues. In a sector like ours, where teamwork, precision, and resilience are vital, inclusion is not just a value but a strength that enriches organisational performance. The participants here give us the courage and motivation to challenge ourselves, and we are here to learn from their resilience and spirit.”

Managing Director of ONGC Videsh Limited, Rajarshi Gupta, lauded the athletes for their unwavering resolve and emphasised that true strength lies in sustained effort and determination.

ONGC Director (HR) Manish Patil highlighted the transformative power of sports in shaping character and fostering a culture of inclusion and participation. He said the steady expansion of the Para Games since its inception in 2017 reflects how such initiatives strengthen confidence, belonging, and engagement among employees.

The 2026 edition of the Games will feature competitions in athletics, badminton, table tennis, and wheelchair racing events. Athletes are competing across various classifications, including hearing and speech impairment, visual impairment, upper and lower limb conditions, and wheelchair categories. The event also includes participation from several national and international para-sportspersons.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Global women diplomats share triumphs over barriers at 'Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat' forum

Global women diplomats share triumphs over barriers at 'Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat' forum

New Zealand eye semis berth in crucial Super 8s clash against England in a Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: New Zealand eye semis berth in crucial Super 8s clash against England (Preview)

Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

'We haven't played the perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semifinals berth in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We haven't played a perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semi-berth

Shahid Kapoor jumps 'on to the next set of lessons' after another year of 'trusting the process'

Shahid Kapoor jumps 'on to the next set of lessons' after another year of 'trusting the process'

Felix Gill knocks out Sumit Nagal in pre-quarterfinals of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men's Tennis Championship played in the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium in the Shiv Chhatrapati Kreeda Sankul in Pune. Photo credit: MSLTA

Maha Open ATP Challenger 75: Felix Gill knocks out Sumit Nagal in pre-quarters

J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

India, Israel cement trade, investment & tech ties (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

India, Israel cement trade, investment & tech ties

Was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now, says Abhishek Sharma after hitting a half-century against Zimbabwe in their Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 t the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now, says Abhishek Sharma

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill two more civilians in Balochistan

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill two more civilians in Balochistan