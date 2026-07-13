One-off Test: I wanted to get on the honours board, says Kranti Gaud after historic win over England

London, July 13 (IANS) Following India's 270-run victory over England in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord's, fast bowler Kranti Gaud revealed that getting her name etched on the iconic Lord's honours board was a goal she had set for herself right from the opening day of the marquee clash.

Kranti dismantled the hosts' batting line-up by picking up 5-37 in the first innings, which helped India take a crucial 115-run lead. She then picked 2-54 in the second essay as India bowled out England for 186 and got a famous victory.

"Growing up, I never imagined something like this would happen. But from the day this Test match began, I told myself that I wanted to get my name on the honours board," Gaud said during the post-match presentation ceremony after getting the Player of the Match award.

Elaborating on her tactical execution throughout the historic match, Kranti said, "My approach is very simple. I just focus on my line and length. Whatever the coaches have told me, I try to follow that by hitting the same line and length consistently. That's what I was thinking about with every ball."

The performance ensures Gaud joins an elite list of legendary cricketers to have achieved the feat at the 'Home of Cricket' and register her name on the iconic honours board. She dedicated this achievement to her support system back home.

"I feel extremely proud, and so does my family. I want to thank everyone - my coaches, my seniors, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey," she said.

To commemorate India's memorable victory and her stellar individual milestone, Kranti signed off by saying she has taken a special memento. "I have made a small and special museum at home, and this award will go there. I'm going to keep the stump there forever at the centre."

Chasing an improbable world-record target of 457 runs, England’s lower-order resistance was systematically dismantled by the Indian spin duo of Rana (4-42) and Deepti Sharma (2-36) in the first session, as the hosts were bundled out for 186 in 62.5 overs.

It meant that Harmanpreet Kaur and her team secured a highly deserved and comprehensive victory at the iconic venue. With this triumph, India has also extended their formidable run in red-ball cricket by securing their seventh victory in the last 11 Test matches. Crucially, they have maintained their proud unbeaten record in the longest format on English soil.

--IANS

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