One-off Test: Failed to adapt on first morning; didn't have enough partnerships, admits Sciver-Brunt

London, July 13 (IANS) England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt admitted that her side failed to adapt quickly to the conditions on the opening morning of the historic women’s Test against India at Lord’s, adding that they also lacked in getting impactful partnerships, which ultimately led to them suffering a 270-run defeat.

England were always left playing catch-up once India made 280 in their first innings, with their batting returns being woefully inadequate to counter a strong visitors bowling line-up. Subsequently, England were bowled out for 170 and 186 in both innings, as India clinched a memorable win.

"I guess on the first morning, we probably didn't adapt to the conditions as well as we could have, struggled to find our length. But once we started hitting that, I think we were really in the game. And then I suppose the fact we just didn't have enough partnerships together and couldn't extend those and obviously get close to their total.

“So we were sort of fighting to get back into the game from then. But I think throughout different times in the match, we showed huge character. Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Sophie, Issy finding something for us. And yeah, I guess just a great experience as a first match at Lord's. But yeah, plenty for us to work on," Nat said at the post-match presentation.

Defending her decision to bowl first after winning the toss, Nat stated, "I don't think so. I mean, you could play it out the other way around and us be three or four down in the first morning or whatever it is. I think as a team we were happy with that decision. I mean, I think we showed spells of being able to get on top of the game."

The transition from the T20 World Cup final to the longest format left little time for red-ball preparation, but Nat refused to use the tight schedule as an excuse. "I guess, of course, we would have liked a couple more days between that final. But I suppose that's the scheduling landscape we're in.

“There's a lot of cricket being played in the calendar. So, as cricketers, we have to be ready for that and recover as best as we can before obviously preparing for a test match in a T20 format. But I think that's what we've signed up for as cricketers. We want to be part of everything," she added.

The Test match was an emotional affair for the hosts as it also marked the final international game of stalwarts Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, alongside Nat’s debut as England's Test captain. "I have really enjoyed it. Absolutely loved walking through the long room and feeling the excitement from everyone there. We obviously had a very special test match in Heather and Tammy's last game as well. So, there's been a lot going on and a lot of emotions riding around the four days."

Paying a heartfelt tribute to her departing teammates, Nat said, "They've been a huge part of my whole career. Obviously, both part of the team before I started. So it's going to be a bit weird without them around. Obviously, Heather having taken over captaincy and been us through obviously the full professionalization of the game and taken us to where we are now.

“I'm in a hugely privileged position to be taking on at mantle and trying to take the team and the girls forward even further. But they've both been such a huge part of our team, had hugely successful careers and have so much to be proud of. But I'm just proud to have been part of their experience and of the people that they are."

Looking ahead, Nat emphasized the importance of using the learnings from this chastening defeat to prepare for the blockbuster Ashes Test against Australia next year. "I suppose reflecting really well on this game. Obviously using the experience as best we can and learning from that.

“And I suppose have that in the back pocket for when we then switch formats quite quickly next time and go into that lovely test match next summer against Australia. But I think every test match is so special and being able to create the memories that we can with our group is something to hold on to and be really proud of," she concluded.

--IANS

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