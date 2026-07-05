One Nation, One Voice: China’s new law and the silencing of minorities (IANS Analysis)

New Delhi, July 7: China, on July 1, 2026, did not merely bring a new statute into force - it gave legal language to a long-running project of cultural control. The Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress is presented by Beijing as a framework for harmony among China’s 56 officially recognised ethnic groups. But for Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongols, Hui, Kazakhs and others, its real danger lies in how it turns identity into a matter of state discipline.

Across the world, Tibetan organisations and supporters marked the law’s implementation with coordinated protests, including in Dharamshala, warning that the law gives formal legal backing to policies that have already weakened minority languages, religions, family life, education, and diaspora activism.

The heart of the law is Article 6, which declares that a “sense of the community of the Chinese people” is the root of ethnic unity and bans acts that “undermine ethnic unity” or “create ethnic division.” The danger is not only in what the article says, but in what it does not define. In China’s political vocabulary, “ethnic division” has often been stretched to cover peaceful speech, cultural advocacy, religious expression and criticism of state policy. Amnesty International has warned that these broad terms risk arbitrary enforcement and could further criminalize activities such as promoting minority languages, documenting abuses, or campaigning for detainees.

Article 10 widens the threat by saying ethnic unity work must not be interfered with by “foreign forces” and that acts using “ethnicity, religion, or human rights” to undermine China must be opposed. This is deeply concerning because it frames human rights scrutiny itself as hostile interference. The article does not distinguish between a government-sponsored destabilisation campaign and a Tibetan exile asking for language rights, a Uyghur family searching for a missing relative or an international journalist investigating forced assimilation. This language fits a familiar Chinese state pattern - when minorities speak of rights, Beijing often recasts their claims as separatism or foreign manipulation.

The language provisions are among the most alarming. Article 15 makes the “national common language and script” the basic language of teaching and official work, promotes Mandarin learning from preschool, and requires Mandarin to be given prominence when used alongside minority languages. Article 16 then pushes the “community of the Chinese people” through the entire education process, including classrooms, textbooks, social practice and online education. On paper, the law says minority languages are respected; in practice, it places Mandarin and state ideology above mother-tongue education.

The case study already exists in Inner Mongolia. In 2020, authorities moved to replace Mongolian with Mandarin as the language of instruction for key subjects including language and literature, morality and law and history. Human Rights Watch documented protests, school boycotts, censorship, detentions, and the shutdown of Bainu, the only Mongolian-language social media platform in China. The lesson is clear: once the state defines Mandarin-first education as “unity,” defending mother-tongue learning can be treated as resistance.

Tibet shows the same pattern. Human Rights Watch found that Chinese-medium teaching was expanding in Tibetan primary schools and that Tibetan-medium schooling was being steadily squeezed through teacher transfers, textbook controls, school consolidation and pressure on informal Tibetan-language education. The case of Tashi Wangchuk remains a warning: after publicly advocating for Tibetan language rights, he was sentenced to five years in prison for “incitement to split the country.” Under the new law, the same kind of peaceful language advocacy can be framed even more easily as undermining “ethnic unity.”

Article 20 takes the law inside the home. It says governments should integrate the requirements of forging a Chinese national community into families and family education, and it requires parents or guardians to guide minors to love the Communist Party, the motherland, the people, and the Chinese nation. It also says guardians must not instil ideas “not conducive” to ethnic unity. This turns family memory into a political battlefield. A Tibetan parent teaching a child about exile, a Uyghur parent teaching religious heritage, or a Mongol parent defending native language could be placed under suspicion if that teaching conflicts with the state’s version of unity.

This is not theoretical. United Nations experts warned in 2023 that around one million Tibetan children were affected by Chinese government boarding-school policies aimed at cultural assimilation. These schools separate children from their families and place them in Mandarin-heavy, state-run environments where Tibetan language, religion, and local identity are pushed to the margins. When Article 20 is read with Articles 15 and 16, the law appears to legitimise exactly this kind of state intrusion into childhood.

Articles 22 to 27 promote “interaction, exchange, and integration” through housing, population management, student movement, employment, teacher exchanges, and youth activities. The language sounds soft, but it is built around state-directed social engineering. In minority regions, “integration” often means weakening the social spaces where minority life survives: villages, monasteries, local schools, community networks, and language environments. Article 14 also instructs authorities to highlight shared Chinese cultural symbols in public facilities, architecture, exhibitions, place names, and public activities. In Xinjiang, rights groups documented the renaming of roughly 630 Uyghur villages and towns to remove religious, cultural, or historical references and replace them with names reflecting Communist Party ideology or slogans such as unity and harmony. The religious provisions are equally serious.

Article 46 orders religious groups, religious schools, and religious activity sites to carry out education on the Chinese national community, follow the “Sinicization” of religion, adapt religion to socialist society, and guide believers toward patriotism. Article 62 then links “religious extremism” with criminal responsibility. In a country where “extremism” has already been used against ordinary Islamic practice, Tibetan Buddhist devotion, and independent religious education, these provisions give the state more room to police belief.

Xinjiang is the most severe case study. Human Rights Watch reported that revised Xinjiang religious regulations effective February 2024 tightened controls over Uyghur religious practice, required religions to follow socialist values and Sinicization, and gave grassroots cadres power to monitor “illegal” religious activity. The same report notes that since 2017, Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims have faced mass detention, torture, disappearances, mass surveillance, family separation, forced labour, and religious persecution; a 2022 United Nations assessment found that abuses in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

Article 31 brings the digital state into the project. It encourages the use of the internet, big data, and artificial intelligence to promote ethnic unity and requires network operators to stop, delete, preserve records of, and report content that undermines ethnic unity. Article 61 adds penalties for network operators that fail to perform these management duties. This creates a legal bridge between ideology and censorship: a post, image, video, sermon, song, or classroom material can be removed and reported if it conflicts with Beijing’s definition of unity.

Xinjiang again shows the danger. Human Rights Watch reverse-engineered the Integrated Joint Operations Platform, a police big-data system used to flag Turkic Muslims for investigation and possible detention on the basis of broad, non-criminal behaviour. HRW described a system in which surveillance technology, political policing, and mass detention reinforce one another. Under the new ethnic unity law, the state’s use of AI and big data is not treated as a rights risk; it is written into the legal architecture of ethnic governance.

Article 54 encourages citizens to report conduct that undermines ethnic unity and allows procuratorates to bring public interest litigation when such conduct harms national or public interests. Articles 57 to 60 add enforcement duties and penalties for organisations, institutions, enterprises, and staff who fail to stop such behaviour. This makes society itself part of the policing system. Schools, companies, neighbourhood committees, religious sites, media platforms, and even families are pushed to monitor speech and identity.

Finally, Article 63 is the clearest warning to the outside world. It says organisations and individuals outside mainland China who commit acts aimed at China that undermine ethnic unity or create ethnic division can be pursued for legal responsibility. Beijing has defended this provision as lawful and necessary, but the European Union has expressed concern that the law may restrict cultural, linguistic, and religious rights and enable transnational repression. Reuters reported that Taiwan also called it intimidation through “malicious transnational repression.”

The case studies are already there. Amnesty International has documented Uyghurs abroad facing intimidation, surveillance, pressure through family members in China, and information gathering by Chinese embassies and consulates. Freedom House describes China as running the world’s most sophisticated and comprehensive campaign of transnational repression, targeting Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kongers, Inner Mongolians, religious communities, journalists, activists, and political dissidents across continents. Article 63 risks giving this campaign a new legal costume.

This law should therefore not be read as an isolated statute. It is a national codification of policies already tested in Tibet, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Hong Kong, and the diaspora: Mandarin-first schooling, ideological textbooks, religious Sinicization, digital surveillance, village renaming, family pressure, citizen reporting, and overseas intimidation. Its danger lies in its smooth vocabulary. “Unity” sounds peaceful. “Progress” sounds modern. But when unity means obedience, and progress means the disappearance of living cultures into a single state-approved identity, the law becomes an instrument of erasure.

As World Tibet Day and the Dalai Lama’s birthday on July 6 approach, the world should remember that Tibet’s struggle is not only about territory. It is about language spoken at home, prayers whispered in monasteries, children learning their own names, and exiles speaking without fear. A law that makes those things suspicious does not create harmony. It creates silence — and calls that silence: unity.

--IANS

scor/mr