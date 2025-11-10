One month to go: Countdown begins for 2025-26 edition of FIH Hockey Pro League

Lausanne, Nov 10 (IANS) The countdown for the next edition of the FIH Pro League has begun with berths in the men's and women's hockey competitions of the Los Angeles Olympic Games on line.

In just one month, the 2025-26 edition of hockey’s “League of the Best” will take center stage once again, bringing together the world’s top national teams in a season that promises elite competition, Olympic stakes, and unforgettable moments.

This season will begin on December 9 with the opening stages hosted in Ireland and Argentina, marking the start of another thrilling journey across multiple continents. The FIH Hockey Pro League continues to feature nine of the top hockey nations in both the men’s and women’s competitions, with 13 stages across 10 countries providing fans worldwide access to live, action-packed encounters.

The 2025-26 season holds special significance — it’s not just about the title. For the first time, the men’s and women’s champions of the FIH Hockey Pro League will earn direct qualification to the LA28 Olympic Games. Every match, every point, and every goal will carry immense weight as teams battle not only for glory but also for taking a step forward towards their Olympic dreams, according to a report on FIH's official website.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said the stakes will be higher in this edition. “As we count down to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025/26, a true showcase of world-class athletes, excitement is building across the global hockey community. This time, the stakes will be higher than they have ever been before, as the Pro League becomes a pathway to the upcoming LA28 Olympics, with the men’s and women’s champions securing Olympic qualification," the FIH President said in a statement.

"With one month to go, we look forward to celebrating the athletes, teams, and fans who make the ‘League of the Best’ a symbol of excellence in hockey,” he added.

With the Netherlands looking to defend both the men’s and women’s titles, the women’s teams of Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, England, Germany, Ireland and Spain along with the men’s sides from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, Pakistan and Spain will be bringing their A-game to unseat the champions from their thrones and grab the Pro League glory for themselves.

The Indian men will start their campaign in February 2026 with two matches each against Belgium and Argentina at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela before travelling to Hobart for matches against Australia and Spain.

The team will be back on the road in June 2026 for matches against the Netherlands and Germany, followed by games against England and Pakistan at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre near London, ending their campaign on June 28, around seven weeks before the start of the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, starting on August 14.

--IANS

bsk/ab