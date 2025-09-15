September 15, 2025 2:18 AM हिंदी

One killed, three missing as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

One killed, three missing as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 14 (IANS) A person died and three others feared washed away in three separate incidents as heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and outskirts on Sunday evening, throwing the normal life out of gear.

Two persons washed away in Afzal Sagar nala in Mallepally area in the heart of the city. According to eye-witnesses, a man and his son-in-law were washed away amid heavy rains.

The son-in-law tried to save his father-in-law after he slipped into the 'nala' (drain) and both were swept away by the flood water.

Police and personnel of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were searching for the duo.

In another incident, a youth was washed away in a nala in Musheerabad in Secunderabad. The youth, identified as Sunny (24) fell into nala after the retaining wall on which he was sitting collapsed.

A worker died and four others injured when a wall of an under-construction convention hall collapsed in Vattinagulapally under the limits of Gachibowli Police Station. The deceased was identified as Sekhar Mandal (24). The injured were admitted to a hospital and the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Heavy rains slammed core areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and parts of adjoining Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. The city received 12-centimetre rainfall, inundating roads and bringing the vehicular traffic to a standstill.

Massive downpour turned several key roads turned into lakes. Water accumulation near Integrated Police Command and Control Centre on Road Number 12 Banjara Hills brought the traffic on the busy road to a complete halt. Greater Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal was personally supervising the efforts to clear water stagnation.

Heavy rains disrupted traffic in Sheikhpet, Manikonda, Golconda, Raidurgam, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Masab Tank, Lakdi Ka Pul, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Somajiguda, Panjagutta, Ameerpet and other busy areas in the core city.

Abdullahpurmet on the city outskirts recorded a rainfall of about 13 cm. Musheerabad received 12.1 cm rainfall, Jawaharnagar 11 cm, Osmania University 10.1 cm and Maredpally 9.5 cm.

--IANS

ms/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson expresses disappointment over handshake snub by the Indians after their win in the Men's Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. IANS Photos

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson expresses disappointment over handshake snub of his players

Kuldeep Yadav on Pakistan masterclass in Asia Cup 2025, says ‘First ball is always a wicket ball’.

Asia Cup: Kuldeep on Pakistan masterclass, says ‘First ball is always a wicket ball’

Social media hails India captain SKY for dedicating Asia Cup win over Pakistan to armed forces on Sunday. IANS Photos

Social media hails India captain SKY for dedicating Asia Cup win to armed forces

Suryakumar dedicates seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Men's Asia Cup 2025 to armed forces. IANS Photos

Asia Cup: Suryakumar dedicates seven-wicket win over Pakistan to armed forces

Indian players skip handshake with Pakistan as Asia Cup clash ends in frosty silence in Dubai on Sunday. IANS photos

Indian players skip handshake with Pakistan as Asia Cup clash ends in frosty silence

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav star in India’s thumping victory over Pakistan in Men's Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. IANS Photos

Asia Cup: Kuldeep, Axar, Suryakumar star in India’s thumping victory over Pakistan (2nd ld)

One killed, three missing as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

One killed, three missing as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav star in India’s thumping victory over Pakistan in a Group A clash in the men's Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. IANS Photos

Asia Cup: Kuldeep, Axar, Surya star in India’s thumping victory over Pakistan (ld)

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav star in India’s thumping win over Pakistan in the 2025 Men's Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. IANS photos

Asia Cup: Kuldeep, Axar, Suryakumar star in India’s thumping win over Pakistan

I-T Department refutes reports on ITR filing date extension, Sep 15 remains deadline

I-T Department refutes reports on ITR filing date extension, Sep 15 remains deadline