One extrajudicially killed, two forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Quetta, April 30 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues unabated across Balochistan, leading human rights organisations brought to light the extrajudicial killing of a man and the enforced disappearances of two women, allegedly at the hands of Pakistani forces.

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) mentioned that Aamir Noor, a resident of the Tump region of Kech district, was shot dead by a Pakistan-backed death squad on April 28 while travelling with his wife and sister to Karachi for medical treatment.

It added that members of state-backed death squads intercepted their bus, forced him off, and opened fire, killing him on the spot and injuring the two women.

According to HRCB, Aamir Noor was subjected to enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces on November 4, 2024, and was released on April 24, 2026, after prolonged detention.

Expressing grave concern, the rights body said between January 2025 and April 2026, a total of 11 individuals were subjected to enforced disappearance and were subsequently targeted following their release. It highlighted that ten of them lost their lives, while one survived an attempted attack.

“These incidents were carried out by local death squads, raising serious concerns over continued persecution even after release from custody,” HRCB noted.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) expressed grave concern over the continued reports of enforced disappearances of women across Balochistan, noting that the incidents have fuelled fear, uncertainty and distress among civilians.

Citing recent reports, the BWF stated that two Baloch women, Zubaida and her daughter-in-law Zarnaz, were allegedly taken into custody by Pakistani forces during a late-night raid on Tuesday at their residence in the Tejaban area of Kech district. Since then, it said, their whereabouts remain unknown.

The rights body noted that this incident comes in the backdrop of an earlier tragedy, where Zubaida’s son Daulat was reportedly killed on February 18 by a Pakistan-backed death squad.

It stated that the subsequent disappearance of Daulat’s mother and wife has further intensified the family’s suffering and raised serious humanitarian and human rights concerns.

Reiterating that enforced disappearances are unacceptable under any circumstances and constitute a grave violation of fundamental human rights, the BWF said, “The safety, dignity and protection of all women must be ensured without delay.”

The forum called on all concerned institutions to take “immediate, effective and meaningful action to end these practices and prevent further suffering of affected families.”

--IANS

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