December 22, 2025 1:05 PM हिंदी

One day, I'll stop by again, says Vijay Deverakonda to man who imitates his ride to Diskit from 'Dear Comrade'

One day, I'll stop by again, says Vijay Deverakonda to man who imitates his ride to Diskit from 'Dear Comrade' (photo credit: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakonda has now responded to a reel put out by a Tamil fan of his, who rode to Diskit in Ladakh Valley to click a picture in exactly the same fashion the actor was seen in his film 'Dear Comrade'.

On Monday, Vijay Deverakonda posted a reel shot by a fan of his and wrote, "Time is passing, the milestone slowly eroding. But we seem to have a ritual that is ours. One day, I'll stop by again. Till then to all my bikers - stay safe. Lots of love."

The fun reel posted by the fan shows him and a friend riding all the way to Ladakh, in search of a milestone that said it was 12 kms to Diskit.

Apparently, one of the men says he has had a breakup and is therefore looking for the milestone. In the film, Vijay Deverakonda's character takes a ride to the Himalayas after it has a break up.

The man further says in Tamil,"I am roaming around in Diskit in search of that milestone. Even if I find it somewhere in the side, I will pick it up and click a photo. But it's not there."

The men are seen frantically searching for the exact milestone and finally manage to discover it to their joy. Then, the man takes a picture of himself leaning against the milestone in exactly the same fashion Vijay Deverakonda was seen in 'Dear Comrade'.

For the unaware, 'Dear Comrade', a sports romantic drama that dealt with sexual harassment in sports, was directed by Bharat Kamma and featured actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Rashmika Mandanna plays a woman cricketer in the film, which also featured a series of actors including Shruthi Ramachandran and Charu Haasan. The film had music by Justin Prabhakaran and cinematography by Sujith Sarang.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

DGCA to probe 1 engine shutdown incident on Air India’s Delhi-Mumbai flight

DGCA to probe 1 engine shutdown incident on Air India’s Delhi-Mumbai flight

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal reveal how they planned their parents' first meet

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal reveal how they planned their parents' first meet

Zeenat Aman shares how she embraced ‘vulnerability’ in her latest enchanting photoshoot

Zeenat Aman shares how she embraced ‘vulnerability’ in her latest enchanting photoshoot

Tickets for Ranchi leg of Hockey India League 2026 go live

Tickets for Ranchi leg of Hockey India League 2026 go live

Milind Soman says OTT platforms are giving 90s actors a new lease of opportunities

Milind Soman says OTT platforms are giving 90s actors a new lease of opportunities

Mohan Kapoor recalls disciplined, accountable work culture on ‘Miss Marvel’ sets

Mohan Kapoor recalls disciplined, accountable work culture on ‘Miss Marvel’ sets

Ready to launch BlueBird Block-2 satellite on December 24: ISRO

Ready to launch BlueBird Block-2 satellite on December 24: ISRO

I shouldn't take advantage of Rajini sir, says Dr Shiva Rajkumar (Photo Credit: IANS)

I shouldn't take advantage of Rajini sir, says Dr Shiva Rajkumar

Duffy is operating at peak efficiency, sensational coup: Ashwin

Duffy is operating at peak efficiency, sensational coup: Ashwin

Institutional investments in Indian real estate to surpass $10 billion in 2025: Report

Institutional investments in Indian real estate to surpass $10 billion in 2025: Report