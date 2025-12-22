One day, I'll stop by again, says Vijay Deverakonda to man who imitates his ride to Diskit from 'Dear Comrade'

Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakonda has now responded to a reel put out by a Tamil fan of his, who rode to Diskit in Ladakh Valley to click a picture in exactly the same fashion the actor was seen in his film 'Dear Comrade'.

On Monday, Vijay Deverakonda posted a reel shot by a fan of his and wrote, "Time is passing, the milestone slowly eroding. But we seem to have a ritual that is ours. One day, I'll stop by again. Till then to all my bikers - stay safe. Lots of love."

The fun reel posted by the fan shows him and a friend riding all the way to Ladakh, in search of a milestone that said it was 12 kms to Diskit.

Apparently, one of the men says he has had a breakup and is therefore looking for the milestone. In the film, Vijay Deverakonda's character takes a ride to the Himalayas after it has a break up.

The man further says in Tamil,"I am roaming around in Diskit in search of that milestone. Even if I find it somewhere in the side, I will pick it up and click a photo. But it's not there."

The men are seen frantically searching for the exact milestone and finally manage to discover it to their joy. Then, the man takes a picture of himself leaning against the milestone in exactly the same fashion Vijay Deverakonda was seen in 'Dear Comrade'.

For the unaware, 'Dear Comrade', a sports romantic drama that dealt with sexual harassment in sports, was directed by Bharat Kamma and featured actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Rashmika Mandanna plays a woman cricketer in the film, which also featured a series of actors including Shruthi Ramachandran and Charu Haasan. The film had music by Justin Prabhakaran and cinematography by Sujith Sarang.

--IANS

mkr/