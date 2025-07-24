July 24, 2025 12:32 AM हिंदी

‘OMG – Oh My God’ director Umesh Shukla reveals he was a priest, used to perform poojas

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Director Umesh Shukla, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Heer Express’, is one rational guy, who knows the exact point of difference between faith and blind faith.

The director, who also directed ‘OMG – Oh My God’, recently spoke with IANS ahead of the release of ‘Heer Express’, and shared that he used to be a priest, and did pooja in people’s houses.

He told IANS, “I come from such a Brahmin family, that till the time I graduated, I used to go to people's houses, and perform Satyanayan pooja, Lakshmi pooja, Nishadiya and other pooja. I used to get it done, myself, as a Brahmin. I used to go, in a dhoti and kurta, and get it done. So, our ritual was there. And with regards to that, I used to ask a lot of questions to my father, and my grandfather, and in that, I used to see loopholes”.

“So, when I had to bring it up, that came in handy, while I was working on the script of ‘OMG – Oh My God’. So, from those things, a different satire was made. The humour and satire came out very well. And definitely, working with Paresh bhai, Akshay ji, Om Puri, Mithun ji, he is such a towering personality and Govind Namdev. Everyone was such a strong artist, with great chemistry”, he shared.

“Telling them that such things used to happen with me, in my childhood, and now, you have to bring it up, on screen. So, those interactions were very amazing. It was a lot of fun”, he added.

‘Heer Express’ is set to release in theatres on August 8, 2025.

