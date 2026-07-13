Omar Abdullah says 1931 was struggle against oppression, not religious tussle

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) Calling the restrictions imposed by the authorities on Monday as ‘uncalled for and unfortunate’, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the struggle of July 13, 1931, observed by the party as martyrs' day was against oppression and not a religious tussle.

In an oblique reference to the Lt. Governor-headed security paraphernalia, CM Abdullah spoke to reporters at the National Conference headquarters, ‘Nawa-e-Subha’ complex. He said, “Those who barred us today will leave tomorrow; only the people of Kashmir will remain here”.

He called the restrictions imposed in the city on the day ‘unfortunate’. The Chief Minister asserted that no barricade or security restriction can erase the sacrifices of the 1931 martyrs.

Speaking to the media after paying floral tributes to the July 13, 1931 martyrs at NC headquarters, CM Abdullah said those who prevented leaders from visiting ‘Mazar-e-Shuhada’ (Martyrs Graveyard) had failed to understand the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is unfortunate that those who fought against oppression and to protect the dignity of Jammu and Kashmir are today being denied tributes. Those who decided to seal Mazar-e-Shuhada should have first read the history of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Chief Minister said the events of July 13, 1931, should not be viewed through the prism of religion.

"This was not a religious fight. It was a struggle against oppression, for democracy and against British paramountcy.

“Today, attempts are being made to present it as something else," he said.

Omar Abdullah said the authorities had unnecessarily imposed restrictions even though only a small number of people intended to visit the graveyard.

"I don't think more than 150 people would have gone there to pay tributes, yet they treated it as a threat. This itself contradicts the repeated claims that everything is normal," he said.

He further remarked that those enforcing restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir were only temporary occupants. "Those who managed to stop us from going to Mazar-e-Shuhada today are here temporarily. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will remain here. If not today, then tomorrow or the day after, we will certainly go there and pay our tributes," Omar Abdullah said.

Questioning the prevailing situation, the Chief Minister said restrictions of this nature have not been imposed even during previous Amarnath Yatra movements.

"We are repeatedly told everything is normal, but the ground reality says otherwise. Earlier, such restrictions were never imposed during the Yatra. Today they are doing it," he said.

--IANS

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