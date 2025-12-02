December 02, 2025 5:34 AM हिंदी

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra hopeful shooting will be back when India hosts Commonwealth Games in 2030

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra hopeful shooting will be back in the programme when India hosts Commonwealth Games in 2030. Photo credit: SAI Media

Jaipur, Dec 1 (IANS) Olympian Sift Kaur Samra is confident that the shooting sport, which was discontinued as a medal event for both the 2022 Birmingham and 2026 Glasgow editions, will be included as a discipline when India hosts the Commonwealth Games at Ahmedabad in 2030.

Sift Kaur said that as India are hosting the 2030 CWG, national shooters will get a big chance to showcase their talent and secure a bagful of medals in front of their home crowd.

“I am thrilled that India is hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and I am sure shooting will be included as an event. This is a fantastic opportunity for our national shooters to shine and bring home medals. I am also hoping that the event will lead to improved sports infrastructure, making it easier for aspiring athletes to learn and train,” Sift told SAI Media on Sunday.

“The Commonwealth Games will have a significant impact on our sports culture. When people come and watch our players compete in the stadium, they will be inspired to take up sports, and it will definitely trigger a sports mindset in our country,” the 24-year-old added.

Sift won an individual silver and a bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 position at the ongoing Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 for Guru Nanak Dev University here at the Jagatpura Shooting Range on Sunday.

Earlier this season, Sift maintained her dominance at the continental level by clinching her fourth consecutive Asian Championship gold in the 50m rifle 3 position in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, this August. After ending her KIUG campaign on an impressive note, the rifle shooter’s focus now is on the ISSF World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar, scheduled from December 4 to 9.

“This year, I have participated in three World Cups, winning two individual medals and narrowly missing out on one. I have also won an individual gold medal at the Asian Championships. Currently, I am focused on the World Cup Final in Doha, which is scheduled to take place later this year,” she said.

“After that, my target is winning a medal at the Asian Games next year, but I also have my sights set on the Olympics. I usually plan short-term goals, and I'm working towards achieving them one step at a time,” she added.

Sift, who has been a regular participant in various Khelo India Games since 2020, said that it is an excellent platform for individuals who want to take up sports as a professional career.

“I am constantly a part of Khelo India Games right from the very first edition of University Games in 2020…The Khelo India University Games is an excellent platform for athletes who take up sports later in life, particularly during their college years. It provides them a chance to showcase their talent and test their performance against others. The University Games are more inclusive, offering opportunities to older players who may have missed out on Youth Games,” she signed off.

--IANS

bsk/

