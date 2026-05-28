May 28, 2026 5:11 PM हिंदी

Olivia Rodrigo breaks her silence on her Babydoll dress criticism

Olivia Rodrigo breaks her silence on her Babydoll dress criticism

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has addressed the controversy around her recent outfit. The singer spoke about her choice to wear a babydoll dress, stating that the logic behind the criticism showed how “we really normalize pedophilia in our culture”.

She shared that she was actually inspired by music icons like Kathleen Hanna and Courtney Love to wear them, reports ‘Variety’.

Rodrigo recently donned the dresses in her “Drop Dead” music video and at her recent Spotify’s Billions Club Live concert, eliciting online criticism that the look infantilized and sexualized her.

“That’s been making me so upset”, she said in a clip from the New York Times Popcast, which will release the full episode tomorrow. “Not even for me. People can say whatever they want. What’s really disturbing is I have worn outfits that are maybe revealing on stage. I’ve been on stage in a sparkly bra and little shorts, which is my right, that’s fun, I felt cool and comfortable in that. And that wasn’t inappropriate, but me fully covered up in a dress that people deemed to be childlike was inappropriate”.

The singer explained that the reactionary response shows “how we really normalize pedophilia in our culture. Also it’s just this rhetoric we’re fed as girls since we’re so little, which is, don’t wear that because then a man is going to sexualize your body and it’s your fault. It’s so weird”.

As per ‘Variety’, she clarified that she didn’t think wearing a babydoll dress sexualized her, and that it was intended as an homage to the ’90s rock icons who inspired her.

“I didn’t think that I looked sexy in that at all. I was like, this is so cool. I feel I look like Kathleen Hanna or Courtney Love, all these people who are my heroes, and I felt cool and comfortable in it. I just think if we start dressing in a way that’s like, ‘I don’t want some fucking freak to think that I’m sexy like a baby’ or some crazy thing like that, I think it’s losing the plot a little bit. I’m just very protective of younger women, girls, and I don’t ever want them to be fed that rhetoric”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Railways to deploy 200 intercity trains from Kazipet manufacturing unit

Railways to deploy 200 intercity trains from Kazipet manufacturing unit

'I can play cricket with smile again': Ecclestone eyes T20 WC redemption after 'tough' phase

'I can play cricket with smile again': Ecclestone eyes T20 WC redemption after 'tough' phase

Bhopal Leopards reveal squad ahead of MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Bhopal Leopards reveal squad ahead of MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Iran's ballistic missile successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces: US Central Command (File Image)

Iran's ballistic missile successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces: US Central Command

Celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91, Javed Akhtar expresses grief

Celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91, Javed Akhtar expresses grief

China steps up action against illegal offshore trading by brokers

China steps up action against illegal offshore trading by brokers

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s style of play is a brand to admire but comes at a cost, says former SRH head coach Tom Moody after they suffered a 47-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator clash. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: SRH’s style of play is a brand to admire but comes at a cost, says Moody

Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to visit India for Defence Ministers' Dialogue (File image)

Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to visit India for Defence Ministers' Dialogue

P&G Hygiene Q4 profit slips 2 pc, revenue declines 5 pc

P&G Hygiene Q4 profit slips 2 pc, revenue declines 5 pc

Indian BFSI sector faces cyberattacks at 1.6 times global average: Report

Indian BFSI sector faces cyberattacks at 1.6 times global average: Report