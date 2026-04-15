April 15, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Oil prices fall for 2nd day as Donald Trump signals possible US-Iran talks

Oil prices fall for 2nd day as Donald Trump signals possible US-Iran talks

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Global oil prices declined for a second straight day on Wednesday as optimism grew over a possible resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran, raising hopes of easing supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump indicated that talks to end the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran could resume within the next two days, potentially in Pakistan.

The development follows a breakdown in negotiations over the weekend, which had prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports, fuelling concerns over supply constraints after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

As expectations of renewed dialogue gained traction, crude oil prices in the global market slipped below the $95 per barrel mark.

The global benchmark Brent crude fell to a low of $94.42 per barrel during Tuesday’s session, after witnessing sharp volatility with an intraday high of $99.45 per barrel. The contract had opened around the $97 per barrel level.

Similarly, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also recorded a decline. Prices dropped to $87.08 per barrel during the session after opening near $98 per barrel.

Despite hitting higher levels at the start of trading, WTI cooled significantly to close around the $90 per barrel range.

The downward trend in oil prices had begun earlier as reports suggested that Israel and Lebanon were open to further negotiations amid the ongoing West Asia tensions.

Additional cues came after Trump hinted that “something could be happening” in the next few days, reinforcing expectations of diplomatic progress.

In early trade on Wednesday, Brent crude was hovering at $94.66 per barrel, down from the previous close of $95.13 per barrel.

Meanwhile, WTI crude was trading at around $90.65 per barrel, compared to its last close of $91.28 per barrel.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Neena Gupta says she's ‘waiting to work again’ with Gajraj Rao

Neena Gupta says she's ‘waiting to work again’ with Gajraj Rao

Mohanlal's film with Tharun Moorthy titled 'Athimanoharam' (Photo credit: Mohanlal/X)

Mohanlal's film with Tharun Moorthy titled 'Athimanoharam'

IPL 2026: 'I feel strong, have gained some confidence,'says Brevis on returning to usual form for CSK

IPL 2026: 'I feel strong, have gained some confidence,' says Brevis on returning to usual form for CSK

Akshay Kumar recalls 12-film journey with late actor Asrani: Was like masterclass every single time

Akshay Kumar recalls 12-film journey with late actor Asrani: Was like masterclass every single time

Two-time Olympic & world champion Victor Axelsen retires from professional badminton

Two-time Olympic & world champion Victor Axelsen retires from professional badminton

John Abraham: With ‘Force 3’, we’re taking that legacy forward in a big way

John Abraham: With ‘Force 3’, we’re taking the legacy forward in a big way

Industrial and warehousing demand in India sees 22 pc growth in Jan-March

Industrial and warehousing demand in India sees 22 pc growth in Jan-March

Sheeba wishes her ‘Google’ Manasi Joshi Roy on birthday, says she makes life exciting for everyone

Sheeba wishes her ‘Google’ Manasi Joshi Roy on birthday, says 'she makes life exciting for everyone'

Meghna Malik talks about prep for ‘Sankalp’: Long hours sitting on the chair, painful prosthetics

Meghna Malik talks about prep for ‘Sankalp’: Long hours sitting on the chair, painful prosthetics

Kanye West pushes back Marseille concert amid possible France entry restriction

Kanye West pushes back Marseille concert amid possible France entry restriction