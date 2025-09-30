'OG' is a brilliantly made underworld gangster film on par with Hollywood standards, says Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) Mega Star Chiranjeevi on Tuesday showered showered praise on director Sujeeth's just released action entertainer 'They call him OG', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, calling the explosive action entertainer a "brilliantly made underworld gangster film on par with Hollywood standards".

Taking to his X timeline to register his thoughts on his brother Pawan Kalyan's film, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Watched #TheyCallHimOG with my whole family and thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. A brilliantly made underworld gangster film on par with Hollywood standards, while keeping the right emotions intact. From beginning to end, the director conceived the film in an extraordinary way, Congratulations to @sujeethsign.

"Felt so proud watching Kalyan Babu on screen. He made the film stand out with his swag and gave the fans the proper feast they’ve been waiting for. @MusicThaman poured his heart and soul into the music, @dop007 delivered excellent visuals, and the editing & artwork were super. Every single member of the team gave their all and delivered the best. Congratulations to Producer Danayya and the whole team."

It may be recalled that Chiranjeevi, a few days ago, had expressed his happiness on how the film was being celebrated by fans.

He had then said, "Delighted to see Kalyan Babu being celebrated as THE OG – OJAS GHAMBEERA by everyone. Hearty congratulations to dear @PawanKalyan, @sujeethsign, Producer #Danayya, Kudos to @MusicThaman and the entire cast & crew on this grand success! @emraanhashmi @priyankaamohan @iam_arjundas @sriyareddy @DVVMovies @IamKalyanDasari."

Chiranjeevi isn't the only one to have congratulated the team of OG. Actor Nani too had taken to his X timeline to shower praise. Nani had said, "OG is ORIGINAL GIANT BLOCKBUSTER. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise."

Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'They call him OG', which has been directed by Sujeeth, boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. The film was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed. Now, the film has hit screens almost a year later.

