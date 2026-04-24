Offset breaks silence after being shot, aims to keep pushing forward

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Rapper Offset is expressing his gratitude after his gunshot injury. The rapper has said that he feels "blessed" to still be able to move after he was shot earlier this month.

The 34-year-old rapper was rushed to hospital with "non life-threatening injuries" on April 6 after he was struck by a bullet outside the Hard Rock Hollywood casino in Seminole, Florida, and Offset has now confirmed he was hit in the hip, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking on the Creators Inc. Podcast, in an episode recorded six days after the ordeal, he said, "You got to keep pushing. Like Energizer Bunny, man. Keep this s*** pushing. The show don't ever stop at the end of the day. I was blessed enough to be able to still move. So, I'm still moving”.

Asked whether his private parts were injured in the shooting, he said, "I just got hit in my hip”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Offset, who is the estranged husband of Cardi B, was hooked up to a vitamin I.V. drip while filming his podcast appearance, but he doesn't want anyone to "feel sorry" for him following the incident.

He added, "The grind doesn't stop bro. I don't want nobody feel sorry for me or no s*** like that. Like, I'm blessed. I can keep pushing. So why would I just sit down? I got to keep pushing. I got to keep going”.

The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, returned to the stage, for a show at Rowfest, at the University of Arkansas, on April 11, just days after he was shot. Video footage Offset shared on Instagram saw him appear on the stage in a wheelchair before rising to his feet as the crowd cheered.

The rapper, who wore a skeleton face mask, appeared to stand for the performance, though a throne-like chair was close by in case he needed to rest. The Bad and Boujee hitmaker's mother later took to social media to celebrate Offset as a "walking miracle".

--IANS

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