August 25, 2026 6:21 PM हिंदी

Odisha T20 League 2026 to begin on Sep 18, final on Sep 27 at Barabati Stadium

Odisha T20 League 2026 to begin on September 18, final on Sep 27 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Photo credit: OCA

Cuttack, Aug 25 (IANS) The Odisha T20 League 2026 will get underway on September 18 at Cuttack's iconic Barabati Stadium, with the tournament final scheduled for September 27.

The 10-day competition will bring together cricketers from across the state, offering established players and emerging talent an opportunity to compete in a high-intensity T20 environment.

Six franchises representing different regions of Odisha — Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kandujhar, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur — will feature in the tournament. The regional representation is expected to add a strong local flavour to the competition while providing players from different districts with a platform to test themselves against quality opposition.

The tournament will also give young cricketers valuable exposure and match experience, with performances potentially helping them progress to higher levels of the domestic game.

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary Sanjay Behera welcomed the return of the competition and said the association looked forward to another season at Barabati Stadium.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary Sanjay Behera expressed his delight. “We are very happy that the Odisha T20 League 2026 is set to begin on September 18. The tournament will continue until September 27, and we are looking forward to an exciting season of cricket at the Barabati Stadium.”

Behera also highlighted the role the league can play in helping local cricketers take the next step in their careers. “The league provides a very important platform for cricketers from Odisha. It gives them the opportunity to play competitive cricket, gain valuable experience and showcase their talent. We hope this tournament will help many players take the next step in their careers.”

With the competition bringing together players from across Odisha, the 2026 edition is set to combine regional representation with a focus on nurturing the state's emerging cricketing talent. The historic Barabati Stadium, which has previously hosted international cricket, will serve as the centrepiece for the tournament from September 18 through to the September 27 final.

--IANS

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