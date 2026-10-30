October 31, 2026 12:45 AM हिंदी

Odisha flood fury: Oppn says govt inaction despite advance cyclone warning

Odisha flood fury: Oppn says govt inaction despite advance cyclone warning (Photo: IANS)

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (IANS) Amid the severe flooding in Ganjam and Gajapati districts of Odisha, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress on Friday targeted the state Government, questioning its preparedness to tackle the cyclone and subsequent floods in the affected districts despite warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a press conference held in Bhubaneswar, senior BJD Chief Whip in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Pramila Mallik, and BJD Vice-President Pratap Jena raised serious questions regarding the state government’s preparedness and its handling of the flood situation.

“Had the Government taken preventive measures in advance, such a situation could have been avoided. In particular, the Government should have given priority to reservoir management, proper drainage arrangements and the repair of vulnerable river embankments,” Mallik said.

She also stated that several river embankments in Ganjam and Gajapati districts had already been damaged due to illegal sand mining, which contributed to the devastating flood situation.

“Despite advance information about the possibility of heavy rainfall, why did the Government fail to take precautionary measures? Instead of assisting flood-affected people, the Government is busy with its own publicity and propaganda,” Mallik added.

She also demanded that the government make public how many helicopters were deployed for rescue operations and how much assistance has actually been provided to the flood victims.

The party alleged that the state government has been neglecting proper flood management in addressing the plight of flood-affected people and warned that the BJD would intensify its democratic agitation if the situation persisted.

The opposition Congress also launched a scathing attack on the state government, saying that the current situation in Ganjam has exposed serious gaps in disaster preparedness, coordination and response by the State Government.

Questioning the preparedness of the state Government, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) spokesperson Abhishek Mahananda said that in an age of advanced technology, satellite-based forecasting and early-warning systems, the administration cannot afford to remain unprepared for an impending natural calamity.

He questioned the effectiveness of the government's disaster management arrangements despite the forecasts and warnings issued by the IMD regarding Cyclone Arnab.

The OPCC demanded that the state government immediately expedite rescue and relief operations, undertake a comprehensive assessment of the damage, ensure adequate compensation, provide emergency healthcare, safe drinking water and sanitation, and restore connectivity in the affected areas.

--IANS

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Odisha flood fury: Oppn says govt inaction despite advance cyclone warning (Photo: IANS)

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