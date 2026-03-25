March 25, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

NZ pacers surge in T20I rankings after SA series shake-up

NZ pacers surge in T20I rankings after SA series shake-up

Dubai, March 25 (IANS) A strong showing from New Zealand’s pace attack has headlined the latest update to the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings, with four seamers from New Zealand making notable gains.

The ongoing T20I series between New Zealand and South Africa has delivered fluctuating results, and performances across the first four matches have led to significant movement in the rankings for players from both sides.

Experienced quick Lockie Ferguson was one of the biggest beneficiaries. His match-winning spell of 1/9 in Auckland, which earned him the Player of the Match award, propelled him up 12 places to joint 39th among T20I bowlers.

He was not alone, as fellow pacers Ben Sears, who jumped 20 spots to 59th, Kyle Jamieson, rising five places to 76th, and Zakary Foulkes, up eight spots to 81st, also climbed the ladder following consistent displays.

South Africa’s bowlers also made gains, with stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj rising five spots to 47th. Teammates Ottneil Baartman, up seven places to 66th, and Gerald Coetzee (up 46 places to 88th) were rewarded for their efforts during the series.

Among all-rounders, George Linde continued his impressive run, edging up one position to 22nd after valuable contributions with both bat and ball.

At the top of the T20I all-rounder rankings, Sikandar Raza retained his place, while the batting charts saw minimal changes.

India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to lead the T20I batting rankings, staying ahead of compatriot Ishan Kishan. India’s T20I World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, however, climbed two places to move up to seventh.

Elsewhere, Tim Seifert and Dewald Brevis slipped down the order after missing matches in the ongoing series.

New Zealand opener Tim Robinson was among the few batters to make progress, rising two spots to 34th following his knock of 32 in Wellington.

--IANS

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