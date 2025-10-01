October 01, 2025 10:17 PM हिंदी

Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her carefree side, during her trip to the Niagara Falls

Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her carefree side, during her trip to the Niagara Falls

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunted her carefree side during her trip to the Niagara Falls with friends.

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress took to social media to drop sneak peeks from her fun getaway.

Nushrratt was seen soaking in the breathtaking natural view that included water and a beautiful rainbow.

The 'Dream Girl' actress was accompanied by her friends in some of the photos and videos uploaded by Nushrratt on social media.

The serene post was captioned, "And baby, all I need for you to know is..I’m like a bird!!! Niagara Falls (white heart emoji) @madebysarahad @maria.dhinojwala I love you both!!! (Love kiss emoji)".

In September, Nushrratt enjoyed a gala time at Universal Studios in Orlando. She used social media to give a sneak peek into the fun she had at the iconic amusement park.

The video showed Nushrrat paying a visit to the Minion Land. She also seemed to have enjoyed the “Transformers 3D” ride, the “Despicable” ride, and the “Men in Black” alien attack ride, and also visited the “Revenge of the Mummy” museum during her time at Universal Studios.

Nushrrat wore a nude pink-coloured body con top with denim shorts. She tied up her outfit with minimal accessories, a smart cap, and sports shoes.

On the professional front, Nushrrat was last seen in her movie “Ufff Yeh Siyapaa”. Made under the direction of G Ashok, the project also stars Sohum Shah, Nora Fatehi, Omkar Kapoor, and Sharib Hashmi in crucial roles, along with others.

The music of the movie, without any dialogue, has been scored by AR Rahman.

"Ufff Yeh Siyapaa" revolves around Kesari Lal Singh (Sohum Shah), a sheepish common man, who finds himself entangled in a spiraling mess when his wife, Pushpa (Nushrratt Bharuccha), leaves him - convinced he’s been flirting with their neighbor, Kamini (Nora Fatehi). Before he can clear his name, a wrongly delivered drug parcel sets off a chain of escalating disasters.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her carefree side, during her trip to the Niagara Falls

Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her carefree side, during her trip to the Niagara Falls

Ekler, Blackwell & Yarovyi script world records in 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Ekler, Blackwell & Yarovyi script world record (Ld)

'Festive booster': Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,01,603 crore to state govts

'Festive booster': Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,01,603 crore to state govts

Khadi lives on: Weavers of UP’s Mahoba carry forward Gandhi’s vision

Khadi lives on: Weavers of UP’s Mahoba carry forward Gandhi’s vision

MSP hike on rabi crops shows govt commitment: Farmers

MSP hike on rabi crops shows govt commitment: Farmers

Maharashtra: Khadi craze grips Nalasopara ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Maharashtra: Khadi craze grips Nalasopara ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

PoK leader Shaukat Mir compares Pakistan’s army to ‘a witch bent on killing people’

PoK leader Shaukat Mir compares Pakistan’s army to ‘witch bent on killing people’

Bangladesh: Law Advisor Nazrul says no possibility of lifting ban on Awami League activities (File image)

Bangladesh: Law Advisor Nazrul says no possibility of lifting ban on Awami League activities

Bangladesh: EC directs NCP to choose symbol from official list amid demand for 'Shapla' (File image)

Bangladesh: EC directs NCP to choose symbol from official list amid demand for 'Shapla'

Yogesh Kathuniya stresses the importance of action, not words, after winning yet another silver medal in men's F56 discus throw at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Yogesh Kathuniya stresses the importance of action, not words, after yet another silver