Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her carefree side, during her trip to the Niagara Falls

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunted her carefree side during her trip to the Niagara Falls with friends.

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress took to social media to drop sneak peeks from her fun getaway.

Nushrratt was seen soaking in the breathtaking natural view that included water and a beautiful rainbow.

The 'Dream Girl' actress was accompanied by her friends in some of the photos and videos uploaded by Nushrratt on social media.

The serene post was captioned, "And baby, all I need for you to know is..I’m like a bird!!! Niagara Falls (white heart emoji) @madebysarahad @maria.dhinojwala I love you both!!! (Love kiss emoji)".

In September, Nushrratt enjoyed a gala time at Universal Studios in Orlando. She used social media to give a sneak peek into the fun she had at the iconic amusement park.

The video showed Nushrrat paying a visit to the Minion Land. She also seemed to have enjoyed the “Transformers 3D” ride, the “Despicable” ride, and the “Men in Black” alien attack ride, and also visited the “Revenge of the Mummy” museum during her time at Universal Studios.

Nushrrat wore a nude pink-coloured body con top with denim shorts. She tied up her outfit with minimal accessories, a smart cap, and sports shoes.

On the professional front, Nushrrat was last seen in her movie “Ufff Yeh Siyapaa”. Made under the direction of G Ashok, the project also stars Sohum Shah, Nora Fatehi, Omkar Kapoor, and Sharib Hashmi in crucial roles, along with others.

The music of the movie, without any dialogue, has been scored by AR Rahman.

"Ufff Yeh Siyapaa" revolves around Kesari Lal Singh (Sohum Shah), a sheepish common man, who finds himself entangled in a spiraling mess when his wife, Pushpa (Nushrratt Bharuccha), leaves him - convinced he’s been flirting with their neighbor, Kamini (Nora Fatehi). Before he can clear his name, a wrongly delivered drug parcel sets off a chain of escalating disasters.

