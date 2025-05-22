NTR explains why ‘War 2’ role is ‘extremely special’ to him

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Superstar NTR, who is lovingly called the ‘Man of the Masses’, is over-the-moon with the response the teaser of his upcoming film “War 2” is getting and revealed that the character he is playing in the movie is “extremely special” to him.

The star is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way for War 2 and said: “It is truly a blessing to be an actor because you get to experience so much unconditional love from people. It is a very precious and rare feeling and I’m really lucky to be receiving the same for War 2.”

He said that the film presents him in an “all new avatar.”

“This YRF Spy Universe film presents me in an all new avatar which I had a lot of fun portraying and I’m overwhelmed with the positivity and the love coming in from every quarter of the country,” said the actor.

The 42-year-old star shared that he is thrilled to witness the positive response to “War 2”.

“This character is extremely special to me. When you give so much emotion, so much intensity and energy to your role, it is all the more exciting to see this kind of response from my fans, from people who love to see good cinema on the big screen,” he said.

The superstar heaped praise at the Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, which he says “has always created new cinematic and box office benchmarks”

“I’m really happy to see the start of our campaign making this huge mark on people. Can’t wait to see the madness unfold in theatres from August 14th,” he added.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, “War 2” also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The upcoming high-octane action film is set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

--IANS

dc/