May 22, 2025 3:22 PM हिंदी

NTR explains why ‘War 2’ role is ‘extremely special’ to him

NTR explains why ‘War 2’ role is ‘extremely special’ to him

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Superstar NTR, who is lovingly called the ‘Man of the Masses’, is over-the-moon with the response the teaser of his upcoming film “War 2” is getting and revealed that the character he is playing in the movie is “extremely special” to him.

The star is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way for War 2 and said: “It is truly a blessing to be an actor because you get to experience so much unconditional love from people. It is a very precious and rare feeling and I’m really lucky to be receiving the same for War 2.”

He said that the film presents him in an “all new avatar.”

“This YRF Spy Universe film presents me in an all new avatar which I had a lot of fun portraying and I’m overwhelmed with the positivity and the love coming in from every quarter of the country,” said the actor.

The 42-year-old star shared that he is thrilled to witness the positive response to “War 2”.

“This character is extremely special to me. When you give so much emotion, so much intensity and energy to your role, it is all the more exciting to see this kind of response from my fans, from people who love to see good cinema on the big screen,” he said.

The superstar heaped praise at the Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, which he says “has always created new cinematic and box office benchmarks”

“I’m really happy to see the start of our campaign making this huge mark on people. Can’t wait to see the madness unfold in theatres from August 14th,” he added.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, “War 2” also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The upcoming high-octane action film is set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Real estate firm Emami Realty’s Q4 loss widens over 4-fold; revenue plunges 76 pc

Emami Realty’s Q4 loss widens over 4-fold, revenue plunges 76 pc

Mani Ratnam calls Oscar winner A. R. Rahman, an ‘enigma’

Mani Ratnam calls Oscar winner A. R. Rahman, an ‘enigma’

Work on Jailer 2 likely to go on until December, says Rajinikanth

Work on Jailer 2 likely to go on until December, says Rajinikanth

Ralph Macchio talks about the legacy of ‘Karate Kid’ franchise

Ralph Macchio talks about the legacy of ‘Karate Kid’ franchise

Nia Sharma praises Ravi Dubey’s confession about their relationship

Nia Sharma praises Ravi Dubey’s confession about their relationship

Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals how OTT propelled Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat to global fame

Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals how OTT propelled Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat to global fame

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu pens note of gratitude as superhit film 'Demonte Colony' completes 10 years

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu pens note of gratitude as superhit film 'Demonte Colony' completes 10 years

Op Sindoor is new form of justice: PM Modi unveils 3-pronged formula for combating terror

Op Sindoor is new form of justice: PM Modi unveils 3-pronged formula for combating terror

NSE IPO issues will be resolved soon: SEBI Chief

NSE IPO issues to be resolved soon and we will move forward: SEBI Chief

Josh Brar talks about blending two very different genres in his latest track, ‘Heart & Pain’

Josh Brar talks about blending two very different genres in his latest track, ‘Heart & Pain’