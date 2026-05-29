NSA Doval visits Russia's National Space Centre in Moscow, interacts with ISS crew

Moscow, May 29 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday visited Russia's National Space Centre in Moscow along with the country's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. At the space centre named after the world's first female cosmonaut, Vera Tereshkova, NSA Doval also spoke live with the Russian crew on the International Space Station (ISS).

According to the Russian state space cooperation Roscosmos, NSA Doval and Manturov toured the space technology exhibit, including models of the world's most powerful four-chamber liquid rocket engine and the base module of the Russian Orbital Station (ROS).

"Representatives from the two countries then visited the Roscosmos Joint Industry Information Center (JIIC). It was created to monitor and analyze large volumes of data related to the rocket and space industry and will also house the management of the future ROS," Roscosmos stated.

NSA Doval and Manturov then spoke live with the Russian ISS crew — Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, Andrey Fedyaev, and Sergey Mikayev. The cosmonauts spoke about their spacewalk on May 27.

Videos of NSA Doval having a close look at the official car of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first human to journey into space in 1961, also went viral on social media.

NSA Doval and Manturov also held a meeting on India-Russia space cooperation during their visit to the space centre.

The National Security Advisor is visiting Moscow to attend the two-day first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters hosted by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu.

On Thursday, while addressing the gathering of NSAs and security chiefs of several countries, NSA Doval stated that there cannot be any double standards in the fight against terrorism and responsible nations have to evaluate their choices in deciding whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action.

He also called for special attention to the situation in West Asia, asserting that it is essential to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

"During the deliberations, the NSA stated that there cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism. Responsible nations have to evaluate their choices and decide whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action," the Indian Embassy in Russia posted on X while highlighting NSA Doval's comments at the forum.

NSA Doval also met Shoigu on the sidelines of the forum on Thursday.

"They reviewed ongoing cooperation in defence, security, energy and economic ties. The two sides also exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting in New Delhi," the Indian Embassy stated.

NSA Doval will also have more bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Forum, later on Friday.

–IANS

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