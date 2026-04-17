Novak Djokovic pulls out of Madrid Open due to injury

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the Madrid Open, which is set to commence on April 23, due to injury. Djokovic announced on Friday through a post on X. According to the Serbian star, he is not fully fit and is giving proper time in recovery to get back soon.

“Madrid, unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete @MutuaMadridOpen this year. I’m continuing my recovery to be back soon. 'Hasta pronto!” Djokovic tweeted.

In a statement, tournament organisers wrote: “Novak Djokovic, a three-time #MMOPEN champion, will not be able to participate in this year’s tournament. We hope to see you back here as soon as possible so we can enjoy your tennis as we have done so many times in the Caja Magica.”

The 39-year-old has been out of action for the past month. He last faced Jack Draper in the fourth round of Indian Wells, where he lost by 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

World No.4 has played just two tournaments this year, finishing runner-up at the Australian Open and reaching the round of 16 in Indian Wells. He cited a right shoulder injury as the reason for his Miami Open withdrawal last month.

Djokovic also missed the recently concluded Monte Carlo Masters, where Jainik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz to clinch the title for the first time.

Djokovic, the most successful player in the Open Era of tennis with 24 Grand Slam, titles, has won the Madrid Open three times in his career. He secured the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court title in 2011, 2016, and 2019. He also has a good winning ratio in the tournament. The tennis star has won 30 matches and lost only ten in Madrid Open history.

Djokovic is next signed up for the Italian Open, which is also a clay court masters event and will commence on May 8. However, the Serb's participation will depend upon his fitness in the coming days.

--IANS

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