Nothing will happen: BJP, JD-U slam Grand Alliance's claim of winning Bihar polls

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) As the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance continues to claim it will win the Bihar Assembly polls, the BJP and JD-U, on Monday, dismissed the assertion, saying "nothing will happen", adding that the NDA will win with a huge majority.

This comes as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections on Monday at 4 p.m., marking the beginning of a crucial political phase in the state.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "For the past 20 years, the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan have been spreading lies, nothing will happen. This time, they won't even get the status of Leader of the Opposition. The NDA will win with a huge majority. They are dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, while they haven't even decided on a chief ministerial candidate. Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani is already dreaming of being the Deputy CM. Nothing will happen, the NDA will come and form the government in Bihar."

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also said, "All the members of the INDIA bloc -- even together -- couldn't manage to vote properly for the post of Vice-President. This election is for the common people. The public will decide based on development. There is excellent coordination between the Centre and the state. With PM Narendra Modi at the Centre and Nitish Kumar as CM in Bihar, I believe the work done by both leaders will ensure an NDA government is formed again. I say this because a lot of development has taken place here."

JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "They (Mahagathbandhan) say this in every election, not just this one. Even during the Lok Sabha elections, they made similar claims. Ultimately, the people are the real decision-makers. Whoever has the blessings of the people wins. We are confident that the people will bless the work we have done. We have worked honestly and sincerely for the people."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manoj Kumar said, "The Congress party has a strong team right down to the booth level. We have district presidents, committees, and booth workers in every district. Rahul Gandhi and all INDIA bloc leaders worked together under the scorching sun during the Voter Adhikar Yatra. We are focused on strengthening the organisation and are fully ready to fight the election."

Meanwhile, the announcement is likely to be made during a press briefing led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

This comes just a day after the poll panel's delegation concluded its review of election preparedness in Bihar, meeting with representatives from all major political parties and assessing logistical arrangements.

The term of the current Bihar Assembly ends on November 22, which means the elections must be conducted before that date.

Sources indicate that the schedule will be carefully planned to avoid overlapping with major festivals like Diwali and Chhath, which fall between October 18 and October 28. This consideration aims to ensure smooth polling and maximum voter turnout.

The upcoming Bihar elections are expected to be a high-stakes contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United, and the opposition coalition known as the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left parties.

Adding a new dimension to the race is Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which is positioning itself as an alternative force in Bihar politics.

During the previous Assembly elections held in 2020, the National Democratic Alliance secured a majority with 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats.

The RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. That election was notable for being the first major electoral exercise conducted after the Covid-19 pandemic, with voter turnout recorded at 56.93 per cent.

--IANS

jk/khz