'Not trying to do extra, just following the basics': Purani Dilli 6’s Aryan Gaur’s simple approach in DPL

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) After Aryan Gaur produced a match-winning 75 off 42 balls to help Purani Dilli 6 defeat North Delhi Strikers by 20 runs, the batter revealed his approach and said he believes in sticking to the basics, trusting his game and making the most of the opportunities coming his way.

Aryan's 75-run knock came at a crucial stage of the innings. After Samarth Seth and Aryan provided Purani Dilli 6 with a brisk start, Aryan joined hands with Dev Lakra to completely shift the momentum in his team’s favour. The pair added 109 runs for the second wicket, with Lakra scoring 66 off 40 balls as Purani Dilli 6 posted an imposing 211/6.

“I am feeling very good. I am performing as expected. I am not trying to do anything extra and just following the basics,” Aryan said after the game.

For Gaur, the opportunity to perform at one of India’s iconic cricket venues has been an important part of his DPL experience. The batter said he has been enjoying the competition and making the most of the chances presented to him.

“I am enjoying playing in DPL. I am enjoying playing on such an international ground. I am getting a lot of opportunities,” he added.

North Delhi Strikers, however, mounted a strong response. Yash Dabas smashed 37 off 17 balls before captain Sarthak Ranjan took charge of the chase. Ranjan scored a superb 78 off 51 balls and, along with Yash Bhatia, kept the Strikers firmly in the contest.

With Sarthak batting deep into the innings, Purani Dilli 6 came under pressure, but Gaur backed his bowling unit to deliver in the decisive moments.

“Obviously, there was a lot of pressure on the team when Sarthak was batting, but we had trust on our bowlers that they will execute in the match,” he said.

The bowlers responded brilliantly in the closing stages. Rajneesh Dadar conceded just two runs in the 18th over, while Ajay Ahlawat gave away only 10 in the 19th, leaving North Delhi Strikers needing 24 from the final over. They eventually finished on 191/4.

Gaur also stitched his partnership with Dev Lakra, with the duo’s century stand laying the foundation for the victory.

“Yeah, Dev Lakra and I back each other a lot during the game. Yes, it was very good,” he said.

With Purani Dilli 6’s final league game approaching, Aryan is once again choosing not to look too far ahead. The team will face East Delhi Riders on August 25, and for Aryan , the focus remains firmly on the next challenge.

“Our next game is against East Delhi Riders. We will focus on that. We will not focus on other things,” he said.

--IANS

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