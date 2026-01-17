Not regular or institutionalised BRICS activity: MEA on Cape Town naval exercise

New Delhi/Cape Town, Jan 17 (IANS) India on Saturday said that a just-concluded naval exercise in Cape Town was entirely a South African initiative in which "some BRICS members" took part.

Responding to media queries regarding comments relating to India's non-participation in 'Exercise Will For Peace 2026' that brought together navies from some BRICS Plus countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that it was not a regular or institutionalised BRICS activity, nor did all BRICS members take part in it.

In response to media queries on comments relating to India’s non-participation in a so-called 'BRICS Naval Exercise', MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We clarify that the exercise in question was entirely a South African initiative in which some BRICS members took part. It was not a regular or institutionalised BRICS activity, nor did all BRICS members take part in it."

"India has not participated in previous such activities. The regular exercise that India is a part of in this context is the IBSAMAR maritime exercise that brings together the navies of India, Brazil and South Africa. The last edition of IBSAMAR was held in October 2024," he added.

According to the South African defence ministry, the China-led joint, interagency, inter-departmental, multinational exercise was hosted in South African waters over January 9-16.

"Exercise WILL FOR PEACE 2026 brings together navies from BRICS Plus countries for an intensive programme of joint maritime safety operations, interoperability drills and maritime protection serials. The participating nations have jointly agreed on the Exercise Theme: 'Joint Actions to Ensure the Safety of Shipping and Maritime Economic Activities'. This theme reflects the collective commitment of all participating navies to safeguard maritime trade routes, enhance shared operational procedures and deepen cooperation in support of peaceful maritime security initiatives," the South African Government stated on December 30.

According to the Chinese Defence Ministry, guided-missile destroyer Tangshan and comprehensive supply ship Taihu attached to the Chinese PLA participated in the exercise together with ships including the Russian Navy's corvette Stoikiy and the South African Navy's frigate Amatola.

"During navigation, under the command of the Chinese side, the participating naval vessels maneuvered in the single line ahead formation and conducted formation changes as planned. The drills focused on maritime strike, rescue of hijacked vessels, joint maritime search and rescue, and other subjects. The participating naval troops from different countries covered and supported each other in close coordination," it stated on Friday.

The Chinese Defence Ministry added that during the joint exercise, all participating troops carried out multiple back-to-back drills on subjects including communications, anchorage ground defence, and air defence.

--IANS

/as