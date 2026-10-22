October 22, 2026 8:27 PM हिंदी

Not possible for jailed person to plan attack and claim responsibility on social media: Supriya Sule on Tiger Shroff case

Not possible for jailed person to plan attack and claim responsibility on social media: Supriya Sule on Tiger Shroff case (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Responding to the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, for which jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule said on Thursday that no jailed person can plan an attack and then take responsibility and post it on social media.

Sule said, "I was surprised because your news channels and newspapers say that Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail. Yet, he is tweeting himself and declaring, 'I take responsibility for this.' It is hard to comprehend how a person inside a jail can take responsibility like this. It is very confusing. Given how everyone is being intimidated, we will demand an inquiry into how someone sitting inside a jail can do all this."

On Thursday, Mumbai Police Crime Branch brought in four more accused, two women, Radha and Babita, and Kunal and Sumit, to Killa Court on transit remand in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, police sources revealed that the accused practised shooting at a location near Mumbai before the attack. A misfire also reportedly occurred while they were testing the weapon in their hotel room in Andheri.

Reportedly, the accused actually had another Bollywood celebrity in mind. However, as per the reports, when the accused were unable to easily reach their initially planned target, they decided to target Tiger Shroff instead.

The accused reportedly learned through social media reels shared by Tiger's fans that he did not have police protection at that time, and keeping this in mind, they decided to target him.

During the preliminary questioning, it has also been revealed that the attack on Tiger was intended to spread fear in the industry.

On 18 October evening, Tiger had a narrow escaped after three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at him in the Juhu area of Mumbai. While the actor did not suffer any injury in the attack, his driver was injured in the incident.

Within hours of the incident, a video clip was circulating on social media in which a man claiming to be Anil Pandit from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the firing and claimed that it was a warning to the actor to stop working with superstar Salman Khan.

The three accused were arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan within hours of the incident.

--IANS

sud/dan

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